Gujarat faces severe flooding as heavy rains continue

Heavy rains have caused significant flooding across Gujarat, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and the displacement of hundreds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extreme conditions expected until Thursday.

The Tapi River in Surat is experiencing high water levels due to the release of water from the Ukai Dam. In response to the severe weather, the Gujarat administration has been actively coordinating relief efforts. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a virtual meeting with key officials to assess the situation and implement necessary measures.

The state education department has announced a holiday for primary schools statewide on Tuesday due to the adverse weather conditions. Rescue operations are underway, with National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) involved in searching for seven individuals missing after a tractor trolley was swept away in Halvad taluka of Morbi district.

Damage to infrastructure has been reported, including the partial destruction of a bridge on National Highway 56 in Chhota Udepur district. Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Panchmahals districts have seen heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging and disruption.

In addition to the three recent fatalities, the total death toll for the season now stands at 99. The IMD’s red alert has prompted all collectors to cancel staff leave and ramp up emergency response efforts.

So far, 17,800 individuals have been relocated to safer areas, with 1,653 people rescued by rescue teams. Authorities continue to urge residents to stay indoors and avoid water bodies as the situation remains critical.