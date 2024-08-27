28.2 C
New York
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsGujarat faces severe flooding as heavy rains continue
India News

Gujarat faces severe flooding as heavy rains continue

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Tapi river in spate in Surat following the release of water from the Ukai Dam due to heavy rains on Monday, August 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Related stories

India News

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-3 data to global researchers

On Friday, August 23, the Indian Space Research Organisation...
India News

Modi arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on...
India News

Indian top court advises striking doctors to resume work

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed doctors, protesting over...
India News

Modi to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict resolution during Kyiv visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit...
India News

US court upholds extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to India

A US court has approved the extradition of Tahawwur...

Heavy rains have caused significant flooding across Gujarat, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and the displacement of hundreds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extreme conditions expected until Thursday.

 

The Tapi River in Surat is experiencing high water levels due to the release of water from the Ukai Dam. In response to the severe weather, the Gujarat administration has been actively coordinating relief efforts. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a virtual meeting with key officials to assess the situation and implement necessary measures.

 

The state education department has announced a holiday for primary schools statewide on Tuesday due to the adverse weather conditions. Rescue operations are underway, with National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) involved in searching for seven individuals missing after a tractor trolley was swept away in Halvad taluka of Morbi district.

- Advertisement -

 

Damage to infrastructure has been reported, including the partial destruction of a bridge on National Highway 56 in Chhota Udepur district. Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Panchmahals districts have seen heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging and disruption.

 

In addition to the three recent fatalities, the total death toll for the season now stands at 99. The IMD’s red alert has prompted all collectors to cancel staff leave and ramp up emergency response efforts.

 

So far, 17,800 individuals have been relocated to safer areas, with 1,653 people rescued by rescue teams. Authorities continue to urge residents to stay indoors and avoid water bodies as the situation remains critical.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-3 data to global researchers

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Salman Khan to resume action in his upcoming film ‘Sikandar’

Entertainment 0
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to return...

Tilda partners with LOVO to empower women

Business 0
TILDA has announced a new partnership with Ladies of...

Watch this deleted look of Rajkumar Rao’s from Stree 2

Entertainment 0
Rajkummar Rao recently shared an unseen behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc