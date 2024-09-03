15.3 C
New York
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsCoast Guard helicopter crashes during rescue mission, three crew members missing
India News

Coast Guard helicopter crashes during rescue mission, three crew members missing

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

An Indian Coast Guard helicopter on a rescue mission crashed into the Arabian Sea off Porbandar coast in Gujarat on Monday night. (Picture for representation: iStock)

Related stories

India News

Gujarat faces severe flooding as heavy rains continue

Heavy rains have caused significant flooding across Gujarat, resulting...
India News

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-3 data to global researchers

On Friday, August 23, the Indian Space Research Organisation...
India News

Modi arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on...
India News

Indian top court advises striking doctors to resume work

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed doctors, protesting over...
India News

Modi to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict resolution during Kyiv visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit...

Three Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel are missing after a helicopter on a rescue mission crashed into the Arabian Sea near Porbandar, Gujarat, on Monday night. The incident occurred during an operation to evacuate an injured crew member from a tanker at approximately 11 p.m., according to officials.

The ICG reported that out of the four crew members on board the advanced light helicopter (ALH), one was rescued, while the search continues for the remaining three. “On September 2, 2024, India Coast Guard ALH helicopter was launched at 11:00 p.m. to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off Porbandar, Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into the sea. One crew member was recovered; the search for the remaining three crew members is in progress,” the ICG stated on X.

The agency has deployed four ships and two aircraft to assist in the search and rescue operation for the missing crew members.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Gujarat faces severe flooding as heavy rains continue

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Brazil’s Supreme Court confirms suspension of Elon Musk’s X platform amid legal dispute

Business 0
Brazil's Supreme Court on Monday (2) ratified one of...

Joe Biden joins Kamala Harris on campaign trail, endorses her presidential bid in Pennsylvania

Headline news 0
US President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaigned together...

Survivors of Grenfell Tower fire question effectiveness of upcoming final report

UK News 0
Seven years after the Grenfell Tower fire, survivors and...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc