Coast Guard helicopter crashes during rescue mission, three crew members missing

Three Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel are missing after a helicopter on a rescue mission crashed into the Arabian Sea near Porbandar, Gujarat, on Monday night. The incident occurred during an operation to evacuate an injured crew member from a tanker at approximately 11 p.m., according to officials.

The ICG reported that out of the four crew members on board the advanced light helicopter (ALH), one was rescued, while the search continues for the remaining three. “On September 2, 2024, India Coast Guard ALH helicopter was launched at 11:00 p.m. to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off Porbandar, Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into the sea. One crew member was recovered; the search for the remaining three crew members is in progress,” the ICG stated on X.

The agency has deployed four ships and two aircraft to assist in the search and rescue operation for the missing crew members.