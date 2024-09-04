Actor Nivin Pauly named in rape case; denies allegations, cites conspiracy

Nivin Pauly, a prominent Malayalam actor, has been booked for rape based on a complaint from a 40-year-old woman, who alleges that the incident occurred over a year ago in Dubai. The case, registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, was filed at the Oonnukal police station in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

The case involves six accused individuals, with Pauly being named as the sixth accused and a woman listed as the first. The police have not disclosed further details about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

Shortly after the FIR was filed, Pauly took to Facebook to deny the allegations, calling them “entirely untrue.” He stated, “I’m determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light.”

In a press conference held later, Pauly reiterated that he did not know the complainant and suggested that the accusations were part of a conspiracy. He mentioned that he was informed about the complaint by an officer from the Oonnukal police station about a month and a half ago. At that time, he discussed the matter with the officer and his lawyer, who advised him not to pursue the case, as they believed it to be a publicity stunt.

Now, Pauly intends to take legal action to defend himself and plans to file a defamation case against the complainant. He emphasized his commitment to fighting the charges, stating, “So, I will fight it, not just for me, but for others who might face such fake allegations in the future.”

Pauly also assured his full cooperation with the ongoing investigation and requested that the media verify the truth behind the allegations before reporting on them. He acknowledged the support of his family during this challenging time.

The accusation against Pauly comes amid a broader context of similar charges against other figures in the Malayalam film industry. Following the Justice K Hema Committee report, which detailed harassment and exploitation in the industry, several actors and directors have faced accusations of sexual misconduct. In response, the Kerala government has formed a seven-member special investigation team to address these issues.