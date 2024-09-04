14.1 C
New York
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsActor Nivin Pauly named in rape case; denies allegations, cites conspiracy
India News

Actor Nivin Pauly named in rape case; denies allegations, cites conspiracy

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Malayalam film actor Nivin Pauly addresses a press conference, in Kochi, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Pauly was on Tuesday booked in a rape case on a complaint by a 40-year-old woman. (PTI Photo)

Related stories

India News

Coast Guard helicopter crashes during rescue mission, three crew members missing

Three Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel are missing after...
India News

Gujarat faces severe flooding as heavy rains continue

Heavy rains have caused significant flooding across Gujarat, resulting...
India News

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-3 data to global researchers

On Friday, August 23, the Indian Space Research Organisation...
India News

Modi arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on...
India News

Indian top court advises striking doctors to resume work

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed doctors, protesting over...

Nivin Pauly, a prominent Malayalam actor, has been booked for rape based on a complaint from a 40-year-old woman, who alleges that the incident occurred over a year ago in Dubai. The case, registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, was filed at the Oonnukal police station in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

 

The case involves six accused individuals, with Pauly being named as the sixth accused and a woman listed as the first. The police have not disclosed further details about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

 

Shortly after the FIR was filed, Pauly took to Facebook to deny the allegations, calling them “entirely untrue.” He stated, “I’m determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light.”

- Advertisement -

 

In a press conference held later, Pauly reiterated that he did not know the complainant and suggested that the accusations were part of a conspiracy. He mentioned that he was informed about the complaint by an officer from the Oonnukal police station about a month and a half ago. At that time, he discussed the matter with the officer and his lawyer, who advised him not to pursue the case, as they believed it to be a publicity stunt.

 

Now, Pauly intends to take legal action to defend himself and plans to file a defamation case against the complainant. He emphasized his commitment to fighting the charges, stating, “So, I will fight it, not just for me, but for others who might face such fake allegations in the future.”

 

Pauly also assured his full cooperation with the ongoing investigation and requested that the media verify the truth behind the allegations before reporting on them. He acknowledged the support of his family during this challenging time.

 

The accusation against Pauly comes amid a broader context of similar charges against other figures in the Malayalam film industry. Following the Justice K Hema Committee report, which detailed harassment and exploitation in the industry, several actors and directors have faced accusations of sexual misconduct. In response, the Kerala government has formed a seven-member special investigation team to address these issues.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Coast Guard helicopter crashes during rescue mission, three crew members missing

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

UK temporarily halts some arms exports to Israel over conflict concerns

UK News 0
The UK government announced the suspension of 30 out...

Fatal Texas accident claims four Indian lives, leaves several injured

News 0
Opening Paragraph: Four Indian nationals lost their lives in...

Alia Bhatt calls mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor her ‘beauty inspiration’ in heartwarming social media exchange

Entertainment 0
Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, recently shared...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc