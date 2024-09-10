Amitav Ghosh shortlisted for British Academy Book Prize for global cultural understanding

24.9 C
Rahul Gandhi says Congress faced unfair conditions during general election

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with students and faculty at Georgetown University, Washington DC, Tuesday, Sept 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

During his visit to the United States, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that India’s 2024 general elections were not fought on equal terms. Speaking to students at Georgetown University in Washington, Gandhi claimed that the Congress party’s accounts were frozen during the campaign, giving the ruling BJP an overwhelming financial advantage. He also criticized the Election Commission, stating, “The entire campaign was structured so that Mr. Modi could carry out his agenda across the country, with different designs for different states.” According to Gandhi, the coalition that brought Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power has collapsed, which will lead to challenges in future elections.

 

Gandhi also argued that Prime Minister Modi did not believe his party would secure a majority. “I think early on he realized that this thing’s going wrong,” he said, noting the psychological impact this had on Modi.

 

Responding to a question on the future of reservations in India, Gandhi expressed that the Congress would consider scrapping the policy only when India becomes a fairer place. He pointed out that marginalized communities like Dalits and tribals receive minimal participation in the country’s financial distribution.

When asked about the Uniform Civil Code proposed by the BJP, Gandhi stated that Congress would only comment once they fully understood the proposal. He also emphasized the importance of defending the Indian Constitution and criticized the RSS for viewing certain religions and languages as inferior.

