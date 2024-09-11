Mahavir Phogat expresses disappointment over Vinesh Phogat’s political move, urges focus on 2028 Olympics

Wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat expressed regret over his niece Vinesh Phogat’s decision to enter politics, days after she was fielded by the Congress for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls. Phogat had hoped she would focus on securing a gold medal in the 2028 Olympics instead of making a political move at this point in her career.

Mahavir Phogat, whose daughter Babita Phogat joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections, said it was Vinesh’s decision to join politics, though he would have advised her against it if consulted. “It is her decision… these days kids make their own decisions,” he said, acknowledging her choice.

Vinesh, along with Bajrang Punia, both Olympians and key figures in last year’s wrestlers’ protest, joined Congress on Friday. Mahavir added that Vinesh’s recent conversations with him did not indicate any intention to enter politics. He reiterated his wish that she would have focused on wrestling to aim for a gold in 2028. “I wanted her to continue wrestling.”

Mahavir, a Dronacharya awardee, also commented on the Congress’s assertion that the BJP will lose power in Haryana, stating, “When results are declared (on October 8), you will see. The BJP will be back in power.”

Vinesh Phogat, who became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympics final, was disqualified in Paris after being found overweight by 100 grams in the 50kg category weigh-in. She later announced her retirement from the sport.

Mahavir stressed that if she had consulted him before joining politics, he would have advised her to focus on her athletic career. “There was no talk regarding this. Had there been one, I would have advised her against it. But kids these days make their own decisions,” he said.