19.2 C
New York
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsMahavir Phogat expresses disappointment over Vinesh Phogat’s political move, urges focus on...
India News

Mahavir Phogat expresses disappointment over Vinesh Phogat’s political move, urges focus on 2028 Olympics

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

A file photo of Vinesh Phogat celebrating after winning her Women’s Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match against Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman Lopez at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, on August 6, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Related stories

India News

Amitav Ghosh shortlisted for British Academy Book Prize for global cultural understanding

During his visit to the United States, Congress leader...
India News

Actor Nivin Pauly named in rape case; denies allegations, cites conspiracy

Nivin Pauly, a prominent Malayalam actor, has been booked...
India News

Coast Guard helicopter crashes during rescue mission, three crew members missing

Three Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel are missing after...
India News

Gujarat faces severe flooding as heavy rains continue

Heavy rains have caused significant flooding across Gujarat, resulting...
India News

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-3 data to global researchers

On Friday, August 23, the Indian Space Research Organisation...

Wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat expressed regret over his niece Vinesh Phogat’s decision to enter politics, days after she was fielded by the Congress for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls. Phogat had hoped she would focus on securing a gold medal in the 2028 Olympics instead of making a political move at this point in her career.

 

Mahavir Phogat, whose daughter Babita Phogat joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections, said it was Vinesh’s decision to join politics, though he would have advised her against it if consulted. “It is her decision… these days kids make their own decisions,” he said, acknowledging her choice.

 

Vinesh, along with Bajrang Punia, both Olympians and key figures in last year’s wrestlers’ protest, joined Congress on Friday. Mahavir added that Vinesh’s recent conversations with him did not indicate any intention to enter politics. He reiterated his wish that she would have focused on wrestling to aim for a gold in 2028. “I wanted her to continue wrestling.”

- Advertisement -

 

Mahavir, a Dronacharya awardee, also commented on the Congress’s assertion that the BJP will lose power in Haryana, stating, “When results are declared (on October 8), you will see. The BJP will be back in power.”

 

Vinesh Phogat, who became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympics final, was disqualified in Paris after being found overweight by 100 grams in the 50kg category weigh-in. She later announced her retirement from the sport.

 

Mahavir stressed that if she had consulted him before joining politics, he would have advised her to focus on her athletic career. “There was no talk regarding this. Had there been one, I would have advised her against it. But kids these days make their own decisions,” he said.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Amitav Ghosh shortlisted for British Academy Book Prize for global cultural understanding

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Vishnu Manchu unveils Akshay Kumar’s poster from ‘Kannappa,’ sparks excitement for his role in the fantasy drama

Entertainment 0
Actor Vishnu Manchu recently ignited excitement among fans by...

Producer confirms ‘Border 2’ starring Sunny Deol unaffected by legal dispute over original film

Entertainment 0
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol starring Border has faced some...

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to viral ‘struggle’ comment being referenced in Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’

Entertainment 0
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared his reaction to his...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc