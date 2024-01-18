3 C
Headline StoryUK News

Michelin-starred restaurant owner arrested for spiking woman’s drink

By: Shelbin MS

In a recent incident at a Mayfair private members’ club in London, a 61-year-old man named Vikas Nath was charged with spiking a woman’s drink.

Metropolitan Police officers responded to staff concerns about an attempt to drug a female guest at the club in the early hours of Tuesday (15), a report by the Met said.

Nath, of Knightsbridge Road, who serves as a director of the company that owns the Michelin-starred restaurant Benares in Mayfair was arrested, and subsequently charged under Section 61 of the Sexual Offences Act.

Following his appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday (17), he was remanded in custody until the next court appearance scheduled for February 14 at Southwark Crown Court.

According to media reports the court heard that Nath put the drug GBL (gamma-butyrolactone) into the woman’s drink with the intent of overpowering her to facilitate sexual activity.

Detective Inspector Kieron Vaughan, who is leading the investigation said, “Anyone who suspects they might have been spiked is urged to report it to police as soon as possible so that we can obtain any time-sensitive evidence needed to assist in the investigation. If you are in a bar or club you can report it to a member of staff who will assist you. If you see anything suspicious, report it to bar staff or police. If you witness a crime in progress please call 999.

“It is not a crime to have illegal drugs in your system (unless you are driving) so do not let this be a barrier to reporting to police. This information, however, is vital in terms of obtaining the correct medical support and treatment.

“If you have any information regarding those involved in Violence Against Women and Girls, please contact your local police on 101. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

 

