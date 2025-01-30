Elon Musk’s mother Maye praises Usha Vance as ‘smart and charming,’ highlights historic milestone

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, took to social media to praise Second Lady Usha Vance, calling her “smart and charming.” In a heartfelt post on X, Musk also pointed out that Usha Vance’s historic achievement as the first Indian American and the first Hindu Second Lady has not received the recognition it deserves.

“Why is no one talking about Usha Vance being the first Indian American and the first Hindu to serve as the Second Lady of the United States?!” Musk wrote. “Usha is even lovelier in person, smart and charming,” she added, expressing her admiration.

Usha is even lovelier in person, smart and charming 💖 https://t.co/xBGGrGpe18 — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) January 24, 2025

Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, has been in the spotlight since her husband was chosen as Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 election. Trump even joked about her capabilities during his inauguration speech, saying, “The only one smarter [than him] is his wife. I would have chosen her, but somehow, the line of succession didn’t work that way.”

Despite the support from the Republican party, the Vances have faced challenges. In July 2024, JD Vance revealed that the couple had been targeted by white supremacists due to Usha’s Indian heritage. “Look, I love my wife so much. I love her because she’s who she is,” he told Megyn Kelly. “Obviously, she’s not a white person, and we’ve been accused, attacked by some white supremacists over that. But I just, I love Usha.”

JD Vance also acknowledged his wife’s intelligence and her role as a mother to their three children. “She’s a brilliant lawyer,” he said. “But yes, her experience has given me some perspective on the way in which it’s really hard for working families in this country.”

Usha Vance has had an accomplished career. After earning her law degree from Yale Law School, she completed a Master of Philosophy at the University of Cambridge on a Gates Cambridge Scholarship. At Yale, she served as an editor of the Yale Law Journal and the managing editor of the Yale Journal of Law and Technology.

Born to highly educated parents, Usha’s mother was a biologist and former provost at the University of California, San Diego, while her father was an engineer.