1.8 C
New York
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Subscribe
HomeNewsElon Musk's mother Maye praises Usha Vance as 'smart and charming,' highlights...
News

Elon Musk’s mother Maye praises Usha Vance as ‘smart and charming,’ highlights historic milestone

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, has been in the spotlight since her husband was chosen as Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 election. (Photo credit: @AshtronautGirl)

Related stories

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, took to social media to praise Second Lady Usha Vance, calling her “smart and charming.” In a heartfelt post on X, Musk also pointed out that Usha Vance’s historic achievement as the first Indian American and the first Hindu Second Lady has not received the recognition it deserves.

“Why is no one talking about Usha Vance being the first Indian American and the first Hindu to serve as the Second Lady of the United States?!” Musk wrote. “Usha is even lovelier in person, smart and charming,” she added, expressing her admiration.

Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, has been in the spotlight since her husband was chosen as Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 election. Trump even joked about her capabilities during his inauguration speech, saying, “The only one smarter [than him] is his wife. I would have chosen her, but somehow, the line of succession didn’t work that way.”

Despite the support from the Republican party, the Vances have faced challenges. In July 2024, JD Vance revealed that the couple had been targeted by white supremacists due to Usha’s Indian heritage. “Look, I love my wife so much. I love her because she’s who she is,” he told Megyn Kelly. “Obviously, she’s not a white person, and we’ve been accused, attacked by some white supremacists over that. But I just, I love Usha.”

JD Vance also acknowledged his wife’s intelligence and her role as a mother to their three children. “She’s a brilliant lawyer,” he said. “But yes, her experience has given me some perspective on the way in which it’s really hard for working families in this country.”

- Advertisement -

Usha Vance has had an accomplished career. After earning her law degree from Yale Law School, she completed a Master of Philosophy at the University of Cambridge on a Gates Cambridge Scholarship. At Yale, she served as an editor of the Yale Law Journal and the managing editor of the Yale Journal of Law and Technology.

Born to highly educated parents, Usha’s mother was a biologist and former provost at the University of California, San Diego, while her father was an engineer.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian officials to travel to US for Tahawwur Rana’s extradition following Supreme Court decision
Next article
Canadian report finds ‘no definitive link’ between India and Nijjar killing

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ameesha Patel reacts to fans urging her to marry Salman Khan: ‘I was like wow, that’s a great reason’

Entertainment 0
Ameesha Patel, known for her captivating performances in Bollywood,...

Canadian report finds ‘no definitive link’ between India and Nijjar killing

News 0
A Canadian report has confirmed that no definitive link...

US passenger jet crashes into Potomac river after midair collision with military helicopter

Headline news 0
A US passenger jet carrying 64 people crashed into...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc