Canadian report finds ‘no definitive link’ between India and Nijjar killing

A Canadian report has confirmed that no definitive link exists between India and the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, contradicting earlier allegations made by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The controversy had led to a major diplomatic standoff between India and Canada, with Trudeau publicly accusing India of involvement in Nijjar’s assassination on Canadian soil.

The report, titled Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, suggests that disinformation was used as a political tool. It states, “This may have been the case with a disinformation campaign that followed the Prime Minister’s announcement regarding suspected Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar (though again no definitive link to a foreign state could be proven).”

This is Gold. Canadian outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau initiated Foreign Interference Committee Commissioner concludes that “no definitive link to a foreign state could be proven” in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Why was Trudeau lying? pic.twitter.com/OjH2UOtASx — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 29, 2025

Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue oversaw the inquiry, which included 39 days of public hearings, 18 days of in-camera hearings, and testimonies from over 100 witnesses.

Among those who testified were political party representatives, Members of Parliament, senior public officials, Cabinet Ministers, and even the prime minister.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, over 60 experts and diaspora members participated in panel discussions and policy round tables to contribute to the final report.

The report notes that Canada had been working to improve its diplomatic relationship with India before the allegations surfaced. However, Trudeau’s claim of “credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to Nijjar’s death derailed those efforts. India has consistently and firmly denied these allegations.

The diplomatic rift between the two nations escalated when Canada expelled six Indian diplomats in October 2024, accusing India of a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens.

In response, India declared a Canadian official persona non grata and revoked the diplomatic immunity of 41 Canadian diplomats, effectively expelling them.

Trudeau had maintained that Canada had sufficient evidence to prove Indian involvement in Nijjar’s assassination, but India dismissed these claims as “absurd.” With the latest findings, the entire controversy appears to have been an overblown political maneuver.

Ultimately, what was once portrayed as a significant geopolitical issue now seems to have been a storm in a teacup, created by former Prime Minister Trudeau.