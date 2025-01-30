1.8 C
New York
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Subscribe
HomeNewsCanadian report finds ‘no definitive link’ between India and Nijjar killing
News

Canadian report finds ‘no definitive link’ between India and Nijjar killing

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

An image of former Gurdwara President Jathedar Hardeep Singh Nijjar is displayed at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on September 19, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 19, demanded that India treat with "utmost seriousness" Canada's allegations of New Delhi's possible involvement in the slaying of a Sikh exile, a concern echoed by Washington. Canada's assertion led to reciprocal expulsions of an Indian intelligence official from Canada and a senior Canadian diplomat from New Delhi. (Photo by Don MacKinnon / AFP) (Photo by DON MACKINNON/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

A Canadian report has confirmed that no definitive link exists between India and the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, contradicting earlier allegations made by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The controversy had led to a major diplomatic standoff between India and Canada, with Trudeau publicly accusing India of involvement in Nijjar’s assassination on Canadian soil.

The report, titled Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, suggests that disinformation was used as a political tool. It states, “This may have been the case with a disinformation campaign that followed the Prime Minister’s announcement regarding suspected Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar (though again no definitive link to a foreign state could be proven).”

Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue oversaw the inquiry, which included 39 days of public hearings, 18 days of in-camera hearings, and testimonies from over 100 witnesses.

Among those who testified were political party representatives, Members of Parliament, senior public officials, Cabinet Ministers, and even the prime minister.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, over 60 experts and diaspora members participated in panel discussions and policy round tables to contribute to the final report.

The report notes that Canada had been working to improve its diplomatic relationship with India before the allegations surfaced. However, Trudeau’s claim of “credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to Nijjar’s death derailed those efforts. India has consistently and firmly denied these allegations.

The diplomatic rift between the two nations escalated when Canada expelled six Indian diplomats in October 2024, accusing India of a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens.

In response, India declared a Canadian official persona non grata and revoked the diplomatic immunity of 41 Canadian diplomats, effectively expelling them.

Trudeau had maintained that Canada had sufficient evidence to prove Indian involvement in Nijjar’s assassination, but India dismissed these claims as “absurd.” With the latest findings, the entire controversy appears to have been an overblown political maneuver.

Ultimately, what was once portrayed as a significant geopolitical issue now seems to have been a storm in a teacup, created by former Prime Minister Trudeau.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Elon Musk’s mother Maye praises Usha Vance as ‘smart and charming,’ highlights historic milestone

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ameesha Patel reacts to fans urging her to marry Salman Khan: ‘I was like wow, that’s a great reason’

Entertainment 0
Ameesha Patel, known for her captivating performances in Bollywood,...

Elon Musk’s mother Maye praises Usha Vance as ‘smart and charming,’ highlights historic milestone

News 0
Tech billionaire Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, took to...

US passenger jet crashes into Potomac river after midair collision with military helicopter

Headline news 0
A US passenger jet carrying 64 people crashed into...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc