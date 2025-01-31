6.4 C
News

Kash Patel says ‘Jai Shri Krishna’ at senate hearing as FBI Chief nominee

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Patel, a former public defender, federal prosecutor and Trump loyalist, is facing opposition from Democrats over his past criticism of the Justice Department and FBI. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Kash Patel says ‘Jai Shri Krishna’ at senate hearing as FBI Chief nominee

Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel, the Indian-American lawyer nominated by US President Donald Trump to lead the FBI, made headlines during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday (30) when he greeted his parents with ‘Jai Shri Krishna.’

The moment, which was widely shared online, also captured Patel bowing down to touch his parents’ feet as a gesture of respect before the proceedings began.

The 44-year-old expressed deep gratitude to his family, who had traveled from India to attend the hearing. “I like to welcome my father and my mother, Anjana, who are sitting here today. They traveled to get here from India. My sister is also here.

She also traveled the oceans just to be with me here today. It means the world that you guys are here. Jai Shri Krishna,” he said.

The phrase ‘Jai Shri Krishna,’ a common Hindu greeting, reflects Patel’s cultural roots and religious faith. His gesture resonated with many Indian Americans, who saw it as a proud acknowledgment of his heritage.

During the confirmation hearing, Senator Lindsey Graham asked Patel whether he had ever faced racism while growing up in the United States. Patel’s response was candid and emotional.

“Unfortunately, Senator, yes. I don’t want to get into those details with my family here,” he said.

He then recalled a particularly painful racial slur that had been directed at him. “I was called a detestable — and I’ll apologize if I don’t get it all right, but it’s in the record — a detestable sand nigger who had no right being in this country. You should go back to where you came from. You belong with your terrorist home friends. That’s what was sent to me. That’s just the piece of it, but that’s nothing compared to what the men and women in law enforcement face every day,” Patel said.

His response underscored the racism and discrimination that many immigrants and minorities face in the US. Despite these challenges, Patel’s rise to such a significant position has been viewed as an inspiring journey of resilience and determination.

Born in New York in 1980 to Gujarati parents, Patel spent part of his childhood in East Africa before returning to the US. He attended Garden City High School in Long Island and later completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Richmond. He earned his law degree and a certificate in international law from the University College London Faculty of Laws.

Patel has held key positions in national security, including serving as the National Security Advisor and Senior Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI). He has also worked at the Department of Defense, where he played a significant role in counterterrorism efforts.

If confirmed, Patel will make history as the first Hindu and Indian American to lead the FBI, a milestone moment for the Indian diaspora in the US. His nomination reflects the growing representation of Indian Americans in high-profile government positions.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

