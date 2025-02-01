Tulsi Gabbard defends Hinduism, calls out religious bigotry at confirmation hearing

Indian-American politician Tulsi Gabbard, who has been nominated by former President Donald Trump to head U.S. intelligence agencies, has strongly condemned religious discrimination against Hindus.

During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Gabbard accused Democratic senators of fostering religious bigotry, particularly against Hinduism.

Addressing the committee, she spoke about the criticism she has faced due to her faith and political positions. “Democrats have accused me of being Trump’s puppet, Putin’s puppet, Assad’s puppet, Modi’s puppet, but what truly unsettles them is I refuse to be their puppet,” Gabbard stated.

Gabbard emphasized that the discrimination against her was not just personal but part of a larger attempt to marginalize Hinduism in U.S. politics. She invited those genuinely interested in her personal journey with Hinduism to visit her social media, where she shares her beliefs openly.

She also highlighted cases where Democratic senators had targeted the religious views of Trump’s judicial nominees, calling such actions a clear display of religious bigotry. “I condemned those actions as a Democrat in Congress at the time, as religious bigotry must be thoroughly condemned by all of us, no matter the religion,” Gabbard said.

She referenced the religious scrutiny faced by Amy Coney Barrett and Brian Buescher, both of whom were questioned about their religious affiliations during their confirmation processes.

Citing Article 6 of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits religious tests for public officeholders, Gabbard underscored the importance of religious freedom in the country. “Unfortunately, there are some Democrat senators who still don’t understand the principle of freedom of religion and Article 6 of the Constitution. No religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States,” she remarked.

Her passionate defense of religious freedom and her critique of religious discrimination resonated with many supporters, who viewed her stance as a stand against political bias.

Despite her strong statements, Gabbard’s nomination to lead U.S. intelligence agencies faces significant opposition. Critics have pointed to her past meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017, which drew controversy, as well as her advocacy for pardoning NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Additionally, her views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and her opposition to renewing specific provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) have intensified skepticism among lawmakers. These issues may pose hurdles to her confirmation process.

During her opening statement, Gabbard strongly criticized the “deep state,” 51 intelligence officials, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic Party. Her remarks gained traction online, with many calling it one of the most powerful statements in U.S. politics.

As the confirmation process unfolds, Gabbard’s comments have sparked discussions on religious freedom, political bias, and the role of personal faith in public office.