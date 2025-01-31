Trump’s approval rating drops as executive orders spark controversy

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has slipped following his first week back in the Oval Office, during which he issued a series of executive orders that have drawn both praise and criticism.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday, 45 percent of respondents approve of Trump’s recent actions, marking a two-point decrease from a similar poll conducted earlier this month. His disapproval rating, however, surged by seven percentage points, rising from 39 percent to 46 percent.

Trump’s executive orders have focused on sweeping policy changes, including reforms to immigration, federal oversight, and grant funding, as well as directives impacting the military. These actions have further polarized public opinion, with supporters praising his firm stance and critics voicing concern over their potential consequences.

One of the most contentious decisions was Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, a move that 59 percent of respondents opposed. Environmental advocates have strongly criticized the decision, arguing that it undermines global efforts to combat climate change.

Trump’s supporters, however, view it as a step toward prioritizing American economic interests over international agreements.

Another divisive policy change involves the president’s efforts to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring practices within federal offices. The poll found that just under 60 percent of respondents disapproved of the initiative, while 51 percent specifically opposed the closure of federal DEI offices.

Meanwhile, 44 percent of those surveyed supported the decision, reflecting the sharp divide in public sentiment.

Trump’s immigration policies have also been a key focus of his early executive actions. His administration has launched new deportation measures that have further fueled debates on border security.

The poll indicates that 48 percent of Americans support his approach to immigration, while 41 percent disapprove. The president’s tough stance on border control was a central theme in his election campaign, and his recent actions suggest he is determined to follow through on those promises.

Despite the drop in his approval rating, some analysts believe Trump is still benefiting from a political honeymoon phase. However, his numbers remain weaker compared to historical standards. Kyle Kondik, a political analyst at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, noted that Trump’s policies on the economy and immigration were key factors in his election victory. “To the extent he is viewed as doing positive things on that, it’s probably good for him,” Kondik told Reuters.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted online between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, surveyed 1,034 adults across the nation.

The poll has a margin of error of approximately four percentage points, making the results a close reflection of public opinion at this early stage of Trump’s presidency. As his administration continues implementing significant policy changes, the impact on his approval rating will be closely watched in the coming weeks.