Headline news

Justin Trudeau warns of ‘forceful’ response to Donald Trump’s tariff threats

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to donors during the Laurier Club Holiday Party at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec, on December 16, 2024. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed a swift and strong response if the United States moves forward with its plan to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods.

In a statement on social media, Trudeau emphasized that such tariffs would be detrimental to both economies and expressed hope that the two countries could avoid such a trade dispute.

President Donald Trump has threatened to implement the new tariffs on both Canada and Mexico as early as Saturday. His administration has also proposed additional trade restrictions, including a 10 per cent tariff on imports from China.

In a press conference before his meeting with Canada’s advisory council on U.S. relations, Trudeau reiterated Canada’s readiness to respond to any potential trade barriers.

“If the president does choose to implement any tariffs against Canada, we’re ready with a response—a purposeful, forceful but reasonable, immediate response,” he stated, as reported by The Globe and Mail.

Trudeau also highlighted the broader economic and security implications of the proposed tariffs, warning that they would not only harm Canada’s economy but also disrupt key industries in the United States. He pointed out that sectors such as steel, aluminum, critical minerals, and clean energy would all suffer due to new trade restrictions.

“If the tariffs are implemented against Canada, we will respond. We won’t relent until tariffs are removed and, of course, everything is on the table,” he added.

The Prime Minister underscored that Canada is a vital trade partner with the U.S., supporting its long-term prosperity and security. He also emphasized the importance of stable democratic institutions, shared values, and a skilled workforce in maintaining a strong economic relationship between the two nations.

Despite mounting concerns from Canada and Mexico, Trump remained firm on his stance. On Friday (31), he declared that the tariffs would go into effect as planned, leaving little room for negotiation or postponement.

When asked whether there was any chance for Canada, Mexico, or China to delay the February 1 tariffs, Trump responded: “No, no. Not right now, no.”

The US President did, however, mention a potential exemption for Canadian oil, stating that the tariff on oil imports from Canada would be 10 per cent instead of 25 per cent. However, he signaled that broader tariffs on oil and natural gas could be implemented by mid-February, a statement that led to an increase in oil prices.

Economic experts have raised concerns that these tariffs could lead to increased consumer costs and disrupt global trade. While Trump acknowledged the possibility of short-term disruptions, he remained resolute in his decision, emphasizing his commitment to protecting American industries.

As tensions escalate between the two neighboring nations, all eyes are on the potential repercussions these trade policies could have on the North American economy.

