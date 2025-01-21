Usha Vance makes history as first Indian-American second lady of the United States

Usha Vance has become the first Indian-American and Hindu Second Lady of the United States after her husband, J.D. Vance, was sworn in as the 50th Vice President on Monday. The historic event took place in Washington, where Usha stood proudly beside her husband during the oath-taking ceremony, holding the Bible in one hand and their daughter Mirabel Rose in the other.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a mentor to Usha Vance, administered the oath of office to J.D. Vance before President Donald Trump took his own oath. Military personnel in ceremonial uniforms escorted the Vance children—Ewan Blaine, 7, Vivek, 4, and Mirabel Rose, 3—to the podium. The boys wore formal suits, while Usha was dressed elegantly in pink, beaming with pride as J.D. repeated the oath after Kavanaugh.

President Trump, in a lighthearted moment, remarked that Usha Vance was smarter than her husband, adding that he might have chosen her as Vice President instead.

Usha Vance, née Chilukuri, is the daughter of Telugu immigrants from India. Her father, Radhakrishna “Krish” Chilukuri, is an aerospace engineer, and her mother, Lakshmi Chilukuri, serves as the provost at the University of California, San Diego. Usha and J.D. Vance met while studying law at Yale University. J.D., who grew up in poverty in a broken family, credited Usha in his memoir as his “spirit guide” who helped him navigate the challenges of Ivy League life and his subsequent professional journey.

“In a place that always seemed a little foreign, Usha’s presence made me feel at home,” J.D. Vance wrote, highlighting the deep bond they shared. The couple married in 2014 and now have three children.

- Advertisement -

Raised by his grandmother in Middleton, Ohio, J.D. Vance joined the military to escape the struggles of his early life, which included his mother’s battle with drug addiction. His hard work and determination led him to Yale, where he initially felt out of place until Usha’s guidance helped him succeed.

J.D. Vance entered politics after a brief career in law and as a venture capitalist. He was elected to the Senate in 2022 and later chosen as Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 presidential campaign.

Usha Vance, a corporate litigator, left a prestigious law firm to support her husband’s political journey. She previously clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh when he was an appeals court judge. Her legal career and contributions have earned widespread admiration.

The swearing-in ceremony was a proud moment for the Vance family, which also included J.D.’s mother, Beverly Aikins, who has overcome her own struggles with drug addiction. Together, they stood as a testament to resilience and success.

Usha Vance’s historic role as Second Lady has inspired millions, particularly within the Indian-American community, as she represents a blend of cultural heritage and American values.