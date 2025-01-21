Trump cabinet 2.0: Indian-Americans in key leadership roles

Donald Trump’s second term as the 47th President of the United States marks a historic return to power, and his administration showcases a greater push for diversity.

With Indian-Americans occupying significant roles, the Cabinet reflects their growing influence in shaping U.S. technology, public health, and governance policies.

The new appointments underscore their contributions and highlight their leadership in critical sectors.

Trump’s inauguration will occur in the Capitol Rotunda, followed by a parade in an arena.

While Trump’s supporters are expected to gather across Washington, the focus remains on his plans to act swiftly on key issues such as deportations, fossil fuel production, and reducing civil service protections.

- Advertisement -

Amid this backdrop, here are the prominent Indian-Americans taking up top positions in the Trump administration:

Sriram Krishnan: Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI)

📺 @martin_casado on SB1047 and AI regulation and safety SB 1047 just passed the California assembly. The proposed legislation in California impacting large AI models – has sparked fierce debate and criticism. You’ve probably seen multiple op-eds, tweets, articles and as we… pic.twitter.com/7XYPlXb6nU — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) August 28, 2024

Sriram Krishnan, a noted Indian-American entrepreneur and venture capitalist, has been named the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Born in Chennai, India, he earned a BTech in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College in Tamil Nadu before moving to the US in 2005 at the age of 21.

Krishnan’s vast expertise in technology and venture capital makes him a key figure in shaping America’s AI strategies and policies.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Say what you will, this man’s speech at the RNC Convention made a difference in getting us here. A Golden Age ahead for all Americans. Thank you, ⁦@TeamsterSOB⁩. pic.twitter.com/adBwxgfRui — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 21, 2025

Biotech entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy has been chosen to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk.

Founder of Roivant Sciences, Ramaswamy, endorsed Trump in January 2024. Born in 1985 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to parents from Palakkad, Kerala, Ramaswamy’s leadership promises to bring a business-focused approach to streamlining federal administration.

Harmeet Dhillon: Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights

With Sarv at the ball in 2017. pic.twitter.com/r5LuXcIHGG — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 20, 2025

Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer and Republican Party official, has been appointed Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice. Born in Chandigarh, India, in 1969, Dhillon moved to the U.S. as a child when her father became an orthopedic surgeon.

With her extensive legal expertise, Dhillon is expected to champion civil liberties under the Trump administration.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

I am honored and humbled by President @realDonaldTrump‘s nomination of me to be the next @NIH director. We will reform American scientific institutions so that they are worthy of trust again and will deploy the fruits of excellent science to make America healthy again! https://t.co/FrLmYznhfw — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) November 27, 2024

Stanford professor and health researcher Dr. Jay Bhattacharya will serve as the Director of the NIH. Born in Kolkata in 1968, Bhattacharya gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic for opposing lockdowns and mask mandates. His appointment signals a shift toward public health policies prioritizing individual freedoms and targeted measures.

Kash Patel: FBI Director

Incoming FBI Director @Kash_Patel delivers remarks at Capital One Arena prior to President Trump’s arrival: pic.twitter.com/lj6ebo5oPA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 20, 2025

Kash Patel, a staunch Trump supporter and former federal prosecutor, has been named FBI Director. Born in 1980 to Indian immigrant parents, Patel began his career as a public defender in Florida before joining the Justice Department, where he focused on prosecuting counter-terrorism cases.

He later held key roles during Trump’s first term, including leading the National Security Council’s counterterrorism division.

These appointments reflect the administration’s intent to leverage diverse expertise while addressing pressing national issues.