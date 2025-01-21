-10.8 C
New York
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Subscribe
HomeNewsTrump cabinet 2.0: Indian-Americans in key leadership roles
News

Trump cabinet 2.0: Indian-Americans in key leadership roles

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 19: Harmeet Dhillon, Vice Chair of the CA Republican Party, speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Related stories

News

Vivek Ramaswamy steps down from Trump’s DOGE role: Plans to run for Ohio Governor

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced his departure from his...
News

Usha Vance makes history as first Indian-American second lady of the United States

Usha Vance has become the first Indian-American and Hindu...
News

Elon Musk sparks controversy over ‘Nazi salute’ at Trump inauguration rally 

Billionaire Elon Musk sparked controversy Monday (20) after making...
News

Hindus for America applaud growing Indian American support for Trump

Indian American support for Donald Trump has seen a...
News

TikTok ban uplifted in US after Trump promises reprieve and ownership deal

TikTok restored service in the United States Sunday after...

Donald Trump’s second term as the 47th President of the United States marks a historic return to power, and his administration showcases a greater push for diversity.

With Indian-Americans occupying significant roles, the Cabinet reflects their growing influence in shaping U.S. technology, public health, and governance policies.

The new appointments underscore their contributions and highlight their leadership in critical sectors.

Trump’s inauguration will occur in the Capitol Rotunda, followed by a parade in an arena.

While Trump’s supporters are expected to gather across Washington, the focus remains on his plans to act swiftly on key issues such as deportations, fossil fuel production, and reducing civil service protections.

- Advertisement -

Amid this backdrop, here are the prominent Indian-Americans taking up top positions in the Trump administration:

Sriram Krishnan: Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Sriram Krishnan, a noted Indian-American entrepreneur and venture capitalist, has been named the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Born in Chennai, India, he earned a BTech in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College in Tamil Nadu before moving to the US in 2005 at the age of 21.

Krishnan’s vast expertise in technology and venture capital makes him a key figure in shaping America’s AI strategies and policies.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Biotech entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy has been chosen to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk.

Founder of Roivant Sciences, Ramaswamy, endorsed Trump in January 2024. Born in 1985 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to parents from Palakkad, Kerala, Ramaswamy’s leadership promises to bring a business-focused approach to streamlining federal administration.

Harmeet Dhillon: Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights

Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer and Republican Party official, has been appointed Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice. Born in Chandigarh, India, in 1969, Dhillon moved to the U.S. as a child when her father became an orthopedic surgeon.

With her extensive legal expertise, Dhillon is expected to champion civil liberties under the Trump administration.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Stanford professor and health researcher Dr. Jay Bhattacharya will serve as the Director of the NIH. Born in Kolkata in 1968, Bhattacharya gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic for opposing lockdowns and mask mandates. His appointment signals a shift toward public health policies prioritizing individual freedoms and targeted measures.

Kash Patel: FBI Director

Kash Patel, a staunch Trump supporter and former federal prosecutor, has been named FBI Director. Born in 1980 to Indian immigrant parents, Patel began his career as a public defender in Florida before joining the Justice Department, where he focused on prosecuting counter-terrorism cases.

He later held key roles during Trump’s first term, including leading the National Security Council’s counterterrorism division.

These appointments reflect the administration’s intent to leverage diverse expertise while addressing pressing national issues.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Usha Vance makes history as first Indian-American second lady of the United States
Next article
Vivek Ramaswamy steps down from Trump’s DOGE role: Plans to run for Ohio Governor

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Vivek Ramaswamy steps down from Trump’s DOGE role: Plans to run for Ohio Governor

News 0
Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced his departure from his...

Usha Vance makes history as first Indian-American second lady of the United States

News 0
Usha Vance has become the first Indian-American and Hindu...

Elon Musk sparks controversy over ‘Nazi salute’ at Trump inauguration rally 

News 0
Billionaire Elon Musk sparked controversy Monday (20) after making...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc