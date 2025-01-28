3.4 C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Indian officials to travel to US for Tahawwur Rana’s extradition following Supreme Court decision

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, India, during an attack by terrorists on November 27, 2008.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is preparing to send officials to the United States to finalize the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, after the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed his last legal appeal.

 

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, had filed a petition for a writ of certiorari to review a lower court’s ruling on his extradition. The Supreme Court’s rejection marks the conclusion of his legal battles in the U.S.

 

“We are looking forward to the early extradition of Rana, who could shed light on some new aspects of 26/11, if any,” an official involved in the original investigation stated.

Rana, currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, was convicted in 2011 for aiding terrorist activities, including supporting the 2008 attacks on Mumbai. His connection to Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators, and his involvement in facilitating reconnaissance and logistical support for the attacks, are key areas Indian authorities aim to investigate further.

 

Indian agencies believe Rana’s extradition could provide critical insights into the involvement of Pakistani state actors in the attacks, which claimed 166 lives.

Popular

