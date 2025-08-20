Mammootty confirms full recovery and returns to films with Mohanlal in ‘Patriot’

Highlights:

Mammootty confirms full recovery from recent health issues.

He will resume shooting Patriot with Mohanlal in September.

Mammootty is completing work on Kalamkaval, set for release later this year.

Malayalam film colleagues and political leaders have welcomed his return.

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty has confirmed that he has fully recovered from his recent health issues. The announcement has ended months of speculation and brought relief to fans and colleagues in the Malayalam film industry. With his health restored, Mammootty is preparing to resume work on upcoming projects, including Patriot and Kalamkaval.

Mammootty Health Update: Full Recovery Confirmed

The 72-year-old star had taken a break from films after reports suggested he was undergoing treatment for a health condition. Though rumours circulated about a possible cancer diagnosis, his team consistently denied such claims. During this time, the actor remained away from public appearances and film sets, focusing entirely on recovery.

Now, his close associates, including producer Anto Joseph and long-time aide George, have publicly confirmed through social media that Mammootty has “fully regained his health” and is ready to return to work. George also shared a message of gratitude, thanking fans and well-wishers who supported the actor through his health concerns.

Mammootty to Resume Shooting Patriot in September

Mammootty will first return to the sets of Mahesh Narayanan’s big-budget drama Patriot. The film has already gained attention as it brings Mammootty and Mohanlal together on screen once again. Mohanlal will appear in an extended cameo, while Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara play major roles.

The film is produced by Anto Joseph, C.R. Salim and Shubash Manuel, and is considered one of the most highly anticipated Malayalam releases of 2025. Shooting for Patriot is scheduled to restart in September, marking Mammootty’s official comeback after his treatment.

Mammootty’s Other Upcoming Release: Kalamkaval

Alongside Patriot, Mammootty is also set to complete work on Kalamkaval, a crime-action thriller directed by debutant Jithin K Jose. The actor reportedly plays serial killer Cyanide Mohan in the film, a role that highlights his willingness to take on challenging characters.

Vinayakan stars as the co-lead, with Meera Jasmine, Rajisha Vijayan and Gayatri Arun in important supporting roles. Industry sources suggest that Kalamkaval is on track for release later this year, adding another major title to Mammootty’s 2025 line-up.

Reactions to Mammootty’s Recovery

The news of Mammootty’s recovery and return to films was welcomed with widespread joy across the Malayalam film industry.

Mohanlal shared a candid photograph with his long-time colleague.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and Maala Parvathi expressed their happiness online.

Producer Anto Joseph described the development as an “answered prayer.”

Director Ratheena PT, who previously collaborated with Mammootty on Puzhu, called the update “double OK.”

Beyond the film fraternity, political leaders such as Kerala opposition leader V.D. Satheesan and Speaker A.N. Shamseer also welcomed the news, underlining the cultural significance Mammootty holds in Kerala and beyond.

What Mammootty’s Return Means for Malayalam Cinema

For fans and the industry, the confirmation of Mammootty’s recovery ensures that his career, which has spanned over four decades, will continue at full strength. Known for his ability to balance mainstream entertainers with complex, character-driven roles, Mammootty remains one of the busiest actors in Malayalam cinema.

In recent years, films such as Kaathal and Bramayugam have demonstrated his versatility, further solidifying his position as a leading figure in the industry. With Patriot set to reunite him with Mohanlal, expectations are high for a project that could become a milestone in Malayalam cinema.

Mammootty’s Career Moving Forward

The confirmation of good health allows Mammootty to maintain a packed schedule of film releases. His upcoming projects reflect a blend of genres, from high-budget dramas to gritty crime thrillers. This range is consistent with the actor’s long-standing reputation for adaptability and his willingness to experiment with unconventional roles.

For audiences, his return signals not just the continuation of a legendary career but also the promise of diverse storytelling that has been a hallmark of his filmography. With Patriot and Kalamkaval on the horizon, Mammootty remains central to Malayalam cinema’s evolving narrative.