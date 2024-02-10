11.1 C
London
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsLondon police failing over exploitation of kids: watchdog
UK News

London police failing over exploitation of kids: watchdog

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Sadiq Khan urges government to prevent Eurostar travel ‘chaos’

LONDON Mayor Sadiq Khan called on Britain’s government to...
UK News

Wildlife charities allege racism in British countryside

BRITISH wildlife charities are ringing alarm bells by describing...
UK News

Consultant’s lost diamond ring makes 100-mile journey back to owner

A diamond ring journeyed nearly 100 miles from Suffolk...
UK News

Queen Camilla says King Charles ‘doing extremely well’

Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles III, disclosed on...
UK News

Opheem creates history as it gets two Michelin stars

AN Indian restaurant in Birmingham has made history by...

London’s police force is leaving children at risk of exploitation and should implement nearly a dozen reforms to improve, a damning report by Britain’s law enforcement watchdog said on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police’s response to the criminal and sexual exploitation of children is “not currently effective”, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) concluded in the 51-page report.

The inspectorate, which classes all under-18s as vulnerable because they are “less able to take care of themselves or protect themselves from exploitation”, said it had found evidence of some good work by the Met to protect children.

But it added Britain’s biggest police force was “not doing enough” and needed to improve both its practices and its police training.

The inspectorate examined 244 Met investigations and graded over half of them as “inadequate”.

HMICFRS was particularly alarmed by the Met’s ineffective response when children were reported missing, and its failure to investigate sufficiently when children were at risk of exploitation for sex or by other criminals.

It was so concerned about these particular shortcomings that it raised them publicly in October, before the inspection ended.

The HMICFRS also said police officers and staff used language that blamed the victims in dozens of instances.

It said the Met used different IT systems for different tasks which “weren’t linked” up.

Many officers failed to understand “the links between missing children and exploitation”.

And when children were reported missing, “many officers and staff don’t understand the risk and simply wait for them to turn up”.

The report cited the case of a 14-year-old girl — deemed at risk of sexual and criminal exploitation by drug dealing networks — reported missing by her foster mother.

The HMICFRS review found police efforts to trace her were “limited” and supervisors repeatedly said “her behaviour wasn’t out of character”.

It also noted “many missed opportunities to identify suspects and disrupt their activity, leaving children exposed to risk”.

The inspectorate suggested 11 reforms.

The Met apologised, said the findings were “deeply concerning” and set out plans it said would urgently improve its response.

“We are putting more police resource into this area and retraining officers to have a better understanding of the complexities of child exploitation,” Met Commander Kevin Southworth said. (AFP)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Wildlife charities allege racism in British countryside
Next article
Sadiq Khan urges government to prevent Eurostar travel ‘chaos’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Football clubs fall short of diversity code target

Headline Story 0
ENGLISH football clubs have been shown a yellow card...

Sadiq Khan urges government to prevent Eurostar travel ‘chaos’

UK News 0
LONDON Mayor Sadiq Khan called on Britain’s government to...

Sunak paid more than £500,000 in tax last year

Business 0
PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak paid £508,000 in tax in...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

Labour party aims to boost trade ties with India

UK News 0
Labour party’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc