Lok Sabha introduces ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill amid strong opposition

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday introduced two bills to enable simultaneous elections across India after a heated debate, where the opposition described the move as “dictatorial.” Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, who introduced the bills, maintained that the legislation would not undermine the federal structure of the Constitution.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Amendment Bill were introduced following a division of votes, with 269 members in favor and 198 against. Meghwal emphasized that the bills did not interfere with the “basic structure doctrine,” as claimed by the opposition. He said principles like judicial review, federal character, and separation of powers remained intact.

Congress leader Manish Tewari opposed the bills, calling them an “assault on the basic structure of the Constitution.” He argued, “One of the essential features is federalism and the structure of our democracy. The bills exceed the legislative competence of this House.”

- Advertisement -

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee remarked, “The bills take away the autonomy of the state assembly. It is not an election reform but just the fulfillment of one gentleman’s desire and dream.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed referring the bills to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for wider consultations. “The report of the JPC will be approved by the Cabinet, and there will be further discussions in the House,” Shah said.

While opposition members criticized the move, BJP allies Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Shiv Sena extended support. TDP’s Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani said simultaneous elections would reduce costs and improve efficiency, while Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde accused the opposition of being resistant to reforms.

Amid fierce debate, Meghwal said he would move a resolution to send the bills to the joint committee, reaffirming the government’s intent to proceed with the measure.