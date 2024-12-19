3.3 C
New York
Thursday, December 19, 2024
India News

Clash at Parliament: Opposition and BJP MPs face off over Ambedkar remarks

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

NDA and INDIA bloc members during a protest over Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Parliament premises, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

A confrontation between INDIA bloc and NDA MPs over remarks about B.R. Ambedkar turned physical on Thursday, leaving BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured. The incident occurred at the entrance of Parliament when opposition MPs refused to use an alternative route, clashing with BJP protesters.

 

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing Sarangi, a charge denied by Gandhi, who claimed he was being obstructed and threatened by BJP MPs while trying to enter Parliament. Sarangi, aged 69, was later taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with injuries to his forehead.

 

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi visited Sarangi at the hospital, where he reportedly required stitches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inquired about the health of Sarangi and BJP MP Mukesh Rajput, who was reportedly injured in the scuffle.

In response, Gandhi said, “I was trying to enter Parliament, and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me, and threatening me.” Meanwhile, Sarangi told reporters, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, who fell on me, and I got injured.”

 

Congress MPs have filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging misconduct by BJP MPs. Separately, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed he was pushed, lost balance, and injured his knees during the commotion, demanding an investigation into what he described as an attack on the Opposition.

 

The clash is part of an ongoing dispute between the INDIA bloc and BJP over alleged remarks by Home Minister Amit Shah about B.R. Ambedkar. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned amid protests.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

