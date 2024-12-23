-2 C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Bangladesh requests India’s help in Sheikh Hasina’s extradition

By: Shelbin MS

A file photo of Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh’s interim government has formally requested India to extradite Sheikh Hasina, the deposed prime minister who has been living in exile in India since August 5. Hasina fled Bangladesh following large-scale student-led protests that ended her 16-year regime.

 

Touhid Hossain, Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Advisor, confirmed on Monday that a diplomatic note, known as a “note verbale,” has been sent to the Indian government requesting her return. “We have sent a note verbale to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process,” Hossain said at a press briefing in Dhaka.

 

The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and other former officials, accusing them of crimes against humanity and genocide.

Home Advisor Jahangir Alam also disclosed that his office has communicated with the foreign ministry to facilitate the extradition. “The process is currently underway,” he told reporters, adding that an existing extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India could simplify Hasina’s return.

 

Yahoo Finance Is A Website That Provides Financial News, Press Release, Market Data, And Tools To Help Users Make Informed Investment Decisions.
