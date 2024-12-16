5.8 C
New York
Monday, December 16, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsIndia and Bangladesh celebrate 'Vijay Diwas' with exchange of war veterans
India News

India and Bangladesh celebrate ‘Vijay Diwas’ with exchange of war veterans

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Brigadier MS Dhillon, Brig Administration, HQ Eastern Command, with Bangladesh’s Brigadier General Mohammed Aminur Rahman pays homage at the War Memorial at Fort William on the occasion of ‘Vijay Diwas 2024’ marking India’s victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, in Kolkata, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Related stories

India News

Kejriwal seeks Shah’s intervention over crime surge in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP-led...
India News

Indian-origin ex-OpenAI employee who spoke against company found dead in San Francisco

A 26-year-old former OpenAI employee of Indian origin, Suchir...
India News

Actor Allu Arjun arrested over woman’s death during ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in...
India News

Uproar in Rajya Sabha: No-trust notice against chairman sparks adjournments

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the...
India News

Former Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman criticizes 2019 Ayodhya Verdict

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton F. Nariman has...

The Vijay Diwas celebration, held every year on December 16, commemorates the surrender of Pakistan’s military to Indian forces, paving the way for Bangladesh’s independence. On Sunday, eight Indian veterans reached Dhaka, and eight Bangladeshi veterans arrived in Kolkata. Serving officers from both countries are part of the delegations attending events in both cities.

The Bangladesh delegation includes Mukti Jodhas, members of the guerrilla resistance force that fought against Pakistani forces in East Pakistan. The exchange of visits comes amid ongoing tensions between the two nations, particularly over alleged violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. This issue gained prominence following the ousting of the Awami League government in August 2024. However, the interim government in Bangladesh has denied any major incidents of communal violence.

“The exchange of veterans’ visits is a reminder of friendship forged in 1971,” said a political analyst in Dhaka. He further noted that Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s recent visit to Bangladesh helped ease tensions in bilateral relations. Misri’s meeting with the interim leadership in Bangladesh played a key role in calming the situation.

In a televised speech, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus marked the 54th Victory Day, highlighting the significance of this year’s celebrations, which followed the ouster of what he described as the “world’s worst autocratic government.” Yunus recalled the sacrifices of the martyrs during the Liberation War but did not mention Bangladesh’s founding leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman or the leadership in 1971.

Yunus also discussed the timeline for the country’s next general elections, suggesting they could take place between the end of 2025 and mid-2026. He emphasized the importance of updating the voter list to ensure it includes all eligible voters.

- Advertisement -

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Kejriwal seeks Shah’s intervention over crime surge in Delhi

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Zakir Hussain, legendary tabla maestro, dies at 73

News 0
Tabla legend Zakir Hussain has passed away at the...

US official addresses drone sightings in Northeast, says no known security threat

Headline news 0
A senior US official sought to reassure the public...

Questions raised over international action in Harshita Brella murder case

UK News 0
Authorities in the UK and India are under scrutiny...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc