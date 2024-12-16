India and Bangladesh celebrate ‘Vijay Diwas’ with exchange of war veterans

The Vijay Diwas celebration, held every year on December 16, commemorates the surrender of Pakistan’s military to Indian forces, paving the way for Bangladesh’s independence. On Sunday, eight Indian veterans reached Dhaka, and eight Bangladeshi veterans arrived in Kolkata. Serving officers from both countries are part of the delegations attending events in both cities.

The Bangladesh delegation includes Mukti Jodhas, members of the guerrilla resistance force that fought against Pakistani forces in East Pakistan. The exchange of visits comes amid ongoing tensions between the two nations, particularly over alleged violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. This issue gained prominence following the ousting of the Awami League government in August 2024. However, the interim government in Bangladesh has denied any major incidents of communal violence.

“The exchange of veterans’ visits is a reminder of friendship forged in 1971,” said a political analyst in Dhaka. He further noted that Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s recent visit to Bangladesh helped ease tensions in bilateral relations. Misri’s meeting with the interim leadership in Bangladesh played a key role in calming the situation.

In a televised speech, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus marked the 54th Victory Day, highlighting the significance of this year’s celebrations, which followed the ouster of what he described as the “world’s worst autocratic government.” Yunus recalled the sacrifices of the martyrs during the Liberation War but did not mention Bangladesh’s founding leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman or the leadership in 1971.

Yunus also discussed the timeline for the country’s next general elections, suggesting they could take place between the end of 2025 and mid-2026. He emphasized the importance of updating the voter list to ensure it includes all eligible voters.