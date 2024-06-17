Labour steps up efforts to reconnect with Muslim voters

Labour is intensifying its efforts to regain support among Muslim voters ahead of the upcoming general election. Concerns have arisen within the party following recent electoral trends, including George Galloway’s victory in Rochdale and a decline in Labour votes in Muslim-majority areas during local elections.

The party is directing activists to concentrate on 13 Labour-held constituencies where Muslims constitute at least a fifth of the electorate, as reported by The Guardian. This strategic move underscores Labour’s recognition of the need to address potential alienation among these voters.

Labour leaders, including Keir Starmer and campaign coordinators Pat McFadden and Ellie Reeves, acknowledge the challenge ahead in winning back Muslim support. Issues such as the party’s initial stance on Gaza and comments made by Starmer regarding Israel have been identified as factors that may have contributed to voter disenchantment.

In the last general election, Labour secured victory in all 28 constituencies in England where Muslims account for at least 20% of the electorate. To enhance its prospects this time, the party is mobilising volunteers in critical areas such as Birmingham, Luton, and Bradford.

A recent poll conducted by Savanta revealed that 63% of Muslim voters intend to vote Labour. The survey highlighted the NHS, cost of living, and the economy as the primary concerns influencing Muslim voters’ decisions.

Sunder Katwala, director of thinktank British Future, noted that while Labour faces challenges in retaining support among younger Muslims, older generations are likely to remain loyal to the party. He also suggested that the impact of Muslim voter disenchantment, though significant in local elections, might differ in the upcoming general election.

Labour’s proactive approach underscores its commitment to addressing voter concerns and securing crucial support ahead of the polls.