8.5 C
London
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryKing Charles urges compassion, care for environment
Headline StoryUK News

King Charles urges compassion, care for environment

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Homelessness rises 40 per cent in rural England as living costs spike

Homelessness in rural England has risen by 40 percent...
Headline Story

Pope calls for end to Gaza war on the eve of Christmas

People donned Santa caps on beaches, ski slopes and...
Headline Story

Cameron brands Iran ‘malign influence’ after shipping attacks

UK foreign secretary David Cameron has branded Iran “a...
Headline Story

UK to ‘gradually’ adjust family visa salary requirement

THE government has said it will raise its controversial...
UK News

Slough home to one of largest Sikh populations, census shows

FIGURES from the 2021 census showed Slough hosted 3.4...

KING Charles called on people on Monday (25) to help those less fortunate during a time of economic hardship and global conflict, using his Christmas Day message to emphasise the importance of kindness, compassion and care for the environment.

In his second Christmas message since becoming Britain’s king, Charles also paid tribute to volunteers, charity workers and people working over the holidays in roles caring for others.

“This is all the more important at a time of real hardship for many, when we need to build on existing ways to support others less fortunate than ourselves,” the 75-year-old monarch said.

In a first for the tradition of royal seasonal messages that dates back to a radio speech by his great-grandfather George V in 1932, Charles delivered his message beside a living Christmas tree that Buckingham Palace said would be replanted.

In a further nod to Charles’ decades of work on environmental issues, the tree contained natural and sustainable decorations including pine cones and paper.

“We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children,” Charles said, speaking from the Centre Room at the palace, which opens onto the famous balcony where the royal family appears to the public on special occasions.

“During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share,” said Charles, who became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

Alluding partly to the 11-week-old war raging in Gaza, Charles added: “At a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the world, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other.”

Charles, who holds the title of “Defender of the Faith” in his role as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, said the Christian teaching of doing good to others represented universal values and seemed more relevant now than ever.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Pope calls for end to Gaza war on the eve of Christmas
Next article
Homelessness rises 40 per cent in rural England as living costs spike

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Homelessness rises 40 per cent in rural England as living costs spike

UK News 0
Homelessness in rural England has risen by 40 percent...

Indian navy bolsters Arabian Sea forces after attacks

Asia News 0
THE Indian navy said it is deploying three warships...

Ranbir, Alia, Prabhas, Yash invited for Ram temple consecration ceremony

Entertainment 0
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas,...

Popular

Police don’t have ‘full understanding’ of child sex abuse, says watchdog

Headline news 0
A POLICE watchdog said that forces up and down...

Queen Camilla supports domestic violence victim at women’s refuge

UK News 0
During her visit to a refuge, the Queen offered...

Mass burial unveils tragic toll of Manipur violence

India News 0
BODIES of 87 people killed during bitter ethnic violence...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc