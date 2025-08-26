Kim Kardashian faces backlash over North West’s TikTok outfit

Highlights:

Kim Kardashian is criticised over daughter North West’s punk-inspired outfit in Rome, featuring a corset, wig, and platform boots.

Social media users called North’s look “inappropriate” for a 12-year-old.

A TikTok video of North dancing to a song with explicit lyrics intensified backlash.

Kanye West has previously expressed concerns about North's social media presence and public image.

The incident has sparked debate about age-appropriate fashion and social media exposure for celebrity children.

Kim Kardashian is facing renewed scrutiny over her parenting after her daughter North West was photographed in Rome wearing a punk-inspired outfit that included a corset, platform boots, and a wig. The 12-year-old’s appearance has divided fans online, raising questions about age-appropriate fashion for celebrity children and the influence of social media platforms like TikTok.

North West, the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, was seen leaving the Pierluigi restaurant in Rome with her mother. She wore a blue ombré wig styled into pigtails, a black corset top layered over a mini-skirt, steampunk platform boots, and carried a leather heart-shaped bag.

While some social media users praised the bold fashion choice, many described it as “inappropriate” for a child of her age. On X, one user commented: “The corset, the wig, the heels – can she be a child?” Another added: “A black shirt with the corset over it would have been cute and age appropriate.”

Kim Kardashian Accused of Encouraging Adult Image

Critics have argued that Kim Kardashian is presenting her daughter in a way that is too mature. On Reddit, users suggested that Kardashian is “blurring boundaries” between being a mother and being a friend, particularly given North’s frequent appearances on their joint TikTok account.

The controversy intensified following a TikTok video showing North dancing alongside Kim Kardashian to the song If Looks Could Kill by Destroy Lonely. The track contains sexual references and explicit language, prompting further criticism. One comment on the video read: “She’s just a baby, this is disturbing at 12.” Another user said: “I couldn’t imagine letting my child dress this way and post it for the internet, who is this really for?”

Kanye West’s Concerns Resurface

Kanye West has previously expressed concerns about North’s public image and social media presence. The rapper has criticised Kim Kardashian for allowing North to appear on TikTok, at times threatening legal action over what he described as a lack of parental control.

Since their divorce in 2022, West has maintained that he does not want his children exposed to social media trends or music he considers inappropriate. His comments have resurfaced following North’s recent outfit, adding another layer to ongoing co-parenting tensions between the former couple.

Celebrity Parenting and Fashion Boundaries

The Kardashian-Jenner family is widely recognised for pushing fashion boundaries. From Kim Kardashian’s own red-carpet choices to Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s trendsetting outfits, the family frequently challenges conventional standards. North, born in 2013, is the most visible of Kim Kardashian’s four children, followed by Saint (2015), Chicago (2018), and Psalm (2019).

With regular appearances in TikTok videos, photoshoots, and high-profile family outings, North has been described by fans as a budding style icon. However, her latest outfit has reignited discussions about the line between self-expression and age-appropriate presentation for children in the public eye.

Public Debate Over Social Media Exposure

The combination of North’s outfit and the TikTok performance has prompted wider debate about children’s access to social media and adult content. Fans and commentators have questioned Kim Kardashian’s role in curating her daughter’s online image and whether these appearances are suitable for a child.

As Kim Kardashian continues to maintain a high-profile public and social media presence, scrutiny over her parenting choices is likely to remain. North’s latest appearance illustrates the ongoing tension between celebrity culture, child self-expression, and public perception.