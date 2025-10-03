‘Kantara Chapter 1’ wows audiences in India and the UK

Highlights:

Kantara Chapter 1 earned over £6 million (₹65 crore) on its opening day, setting new box office records.

Indian audiences reacted strongly to the film’s spiritual and possession sequences, with some fans reenacting scenes in cinemas.

The UK premiere received a long, roaring standing ovation, surprising the film’s team.

The prequel explores the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual introduced in the first Kantara film.

Social media is filled with clips of viewers appearing possessed or imitating the film’s rituals.

Rishab Shetty expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response: “nothing but your love, support, and God’s grace.”

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is creating a stir among audiences in India and the UK, earning strong critical and commercial success on its opening day. The South Indian myth-thriller has drawn extreme reactions from viewers, with some reenacting possession sequences seen in the film. On October 2nd, the film grossed over £6 million (₹65 crore) in its opening day, breaking records and setting a new benchmark for Indian films abroad.

Kantara Chapter 1 Sparks Intense Reactions in Indian Cinemas

The film’s portrayal of spiritual rituals has struck a chord with Indian audiences. Cinema halls across India have seen fans visibly affected by the film’s intense sequences. Social media is flooded with clips showing viewers appearing possessed or imitating scenes from the movie.

One viral video from Bengaluru shows a man in a dhoti spinning on the floor, chanting like Rishab Shetty’s character. Another clip captures a woman shaking in her seat while those around her try to help. These reactions suggest that Kantara Chapter 1 continues to engage viewers even after the credits roll.

UK Premiere Audience Gives Standing Ovation

Kantara Chapter 1 has also impressed international audiences. At the London premiere, the audience gave a long, roaring standing ovation at the conclusion of the film. Members of the team were visibly surprised by the response.

The UK reception indicates that the film’s core themes of faith, tradition, and man’s connection to nature resonate across cultures. For the Indian diaspora, Kantara Chapter 1 provides a strong sense of cultural connection, while new viewers are introduced to elements of South Indian ritualistic storytelling for the first time.

Exploring the Bhuta Kola Ritual

The prequel delves into the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual, which was first introduced in the earlier Kantara film. By exploring the roots of these spiritual practices, the film blends myth, folklore, and local tradition into its narrative. The authenticity and intensity of these sequences contribute to the film’s strong impact on audiences.

Record-Breaking Box Office Performance

The opening day performance of Kantara Chapter 1 is unprecedented. The film earned £6.2 million (₹65 crore) across India and the UK, surpassing previous opening-day records for major Indian releases this year. More than 5,000 shows were sold out, demonstrating strong audience demand.

Rishab Shetty reflected on the film’s journey, stating, “nothing but your love, support, and God’s grace.” From struggling to secure screen space for his earlier work, Shetty now commands widespread attention and box office success.

Social Media and Fan Engagement

Fans have actively shared their reactions on social media, increasing the film’s visibility and buzz. Videos showing viewers seemingly possessed or imitating the film’s rituals have circulated widely, creating a viral effect. This level of engagement has contributed to the strong opening and demonstrates the cultural impact of Kantara Chapter 1.