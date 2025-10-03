17 C
Elon Musk faces backlash over post denying British rule in India

By: Nayana Ashok

Elon Musk looks on during a news conference with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025. Musk, who stormed into US politics as President Trump's chainsaw-brandishing sidekick, announced on May 28 that he is leaving his role in US government, intended to reduce federal spending, shortly after his first major break with the President over Trump's signature spending bill. (Photo by Allison ROBBERT / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Highlights:

  • Elon Musk replied with a “thinking face” emoji to a post claiming British colonization of India did not occur.

  • The original post argued that Indians in England became English and the English in India became Indian.

  • Musk’s engagement led to over 17 million views for his reply, amplifying the post to a wide audience.

  • The response drew strong criticism from Indian users and historians who highlighted the factual inaccuracy.

  • Users countered the claim using historical context and sarcasm to emphasize the realities of colonization.

Elon Musk has come under criticism after interacting with a post on X that dismissed British colonization of India. The Tesla CEO’s response, a single “thinking face” emoji, amplified the controversial claim, drawing widespread anger, particularly from Indian users. This incident has renewed discussions about Musk’s influence on social media and the potential consequences of his engagement with contentious content.

Elon Musk Responds to Controversial Claim

The post in question, shared by X user @StefanMolynewx, argued, “if Indians set foot in England and become English. Then the English who set foot in India became Indian. Therefore the English did not rule India. There is no such thing as ‘colonization.’” The tweet included an image showing Indians and British people together alongside roosters, intended to illustrate the post’s unusual perspective.

By replying with a “thinking face” emoji, Elon Musk quickly amplified the post. The reply alone garnered over 17 million views, while the original post approached 19 million views, highlighting the reach Musk’s engagement can generate on his platform. The reaction from users was swift and largely critical, with many accusing Musk of promoting historical distortion and spreading content that trivializes colonial history.

Public Reaction and Criticism

Many Indian users expressed outrage at Elon Musk’s response. One user noted, “The SpaceX founder’s response angered many social media users, including Indians who accused him of spreading hate against them.” Another user illustrated the issue with a workplace analogy: “There’s a big difference between someone legally joining Tesla with proper documents and someone invading, overthrowing you, and declaring they’ll run the company.”

Social media users also highlighted the historical realities of British colonization. One comment read: “If Indians went to England, they went as students, workers, or travelers and lived under British law. They did not take over the land or force the English to live under Indian rule. But when the English came to India, they came with guns, armies, and cannons. They did not come to live as Indians. They came to rule, to loot, and to control.”

Others used sarcasm to point out flaws in the post’s logic. One user wrote, “A thief broke into my house last night. He’s our newest family member now.” Another added, “I’ve been to the USA, Canada, Germany, Belgium and other countries. Am I from all of them now?”

Elon Musk’s Influence on Social Media

This incident underscores the significant influence Elon Musk has on social media platforms. Even a simple emoji response from Musk can drastically increase the visibility of a post, giving global reach to claims that might otherwise receive limited attention. Critics argue that this amplifying effect comes with responsibility, particularly when it involves historically sensitive or controversial subjects.

Musk’s response also illustrates ongoing concerns about how his actions on X can affect public discourse. By engaging with content that distorts history, Elon Musk risks normalizing or legitimizing misinformation, whether intentionally or inadvertently. Users around the world have highlighted the need for caution when high-profile figures respond to controversial content online.

Nayana Ashok

