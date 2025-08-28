Kalyani Priyadarshan talks malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film and career milestones

Highlights:

Kalyani Priyadarshan stars as Chandra in Lokah: Chapter One, Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero.

The film was a £10 million production, backed by Dulquer Salmaan.

She also appears in the comedy Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira with Fahadh Faasil, releasing a day later.

Kalyani Priyadarshan discussed balancing two contrasting roles and credited her father Priyadarshan for shaping her approach to filmmaking. - Advertisement -

Kalyani Priyadarshan has had a pivotal year in her career, with two major films releasing just a day apart. She starred in Lokah: Chapter One, the first female superhero film in Malayalam cinema, and also in the comedy Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, alongside Fahadh Faasil. In interviews, Kalyani Priyadarshan discussed the challenges of balancing these two contrasting roles, the influence of her father Priyadarshan, and the risks involved in producing high-budget Malayalam films.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Stars as Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero

In Lokah: Chapter One, Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra, the first female superhero in Malayalam films. The role required a restrained and controlled performance, with an emphasis on stillness and subtlety. The film, directed by Dominic Arun and shot by cinematographer Nimish Ravi, builds a futuristic universe rarely explored in Malayalam cinema.

Kalyani Priyadarshan credited Dulquer Salmaan for supporting such an ambitious project. “You need to appreciate that we have people like Dulquer backing such a film. It takes a lot of courage to spend so much time and money on something like Lokah,” she said. She highlighted Salmaan’s commitment as a producer, noting that he continues the legacy of taking calculated risks, following in the footsteps of his own film industry parents.

Balancing Two Different Film Roles

Kalyani Priyadarshan was filming Lokah: Chapter One and Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira almost simultaneously. She described the process of switching between a tightly controlled sci-fi performance and an over-the-top comedic role as both challenging and liberating.

“At first, I felt nervous attempting over-the-top humour because it’s easy for audiences to criticise,” Kalyani Priyadarshan explained. “But after working on Lokah, where I couldn’t even blink too much, returning to Odum Kuthira felt like freedom. It was like a pressure tap being opened.”

She attributed her ability to adapt to different genres to growing up around her father Priyadarshan, who directed films across multiple industries and genres. This exposure gave her a practical understanding of varied storytelling techniques and acting approaches.

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Cinematic Influences

Despite the futuristic and sci-fi elements in Lokah: Chapter One, Kalyani Priyadarshan noted that she is not new to the genre. She grew up watching dystopian dramas such as Gattaca and mainstream blockbusters like The Avengers. Her family’s background in filmmaking naturally shaped her exposure to different cinematic styles.

She also reflected on her earlier projects, including Thallumaala, which she signed without fully understanding the script. “When I finally got it, I felt I could have done so much more,” she said. These experiences, Kalyani Priyadarshan noted, helped her grow as an actor and strengthened her approach to complex roles.

Influence of Priyadarshan on Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Career

Kalyani Priyadarshan discussed how her father’s approach to filmmaking influenced her work ethic and perspective on cinema. She said she learned to normalize hard work because of Priyadarshan’s relentless dedication to his craft. Unlike Kalyani, he rarely stops working. “He feels restless without work. Even when he’s unwell, he’ll keep directing. He’s not built to stop,” she said.

Her admiration for her father extends to the films that shaped her understanding of the craft. She cited Kilukkam (directed by Priyadarshan), Kanchivaram in Tamil, and Hera Pheri in Hindi as examples of cinema that influenced her style and appreciation for storytelling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayfarer Films (@dqswayfarerfilms)

Looking Ahead

With Lokah: Chapter One marking a bold step in Malayalam cinema and Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira showcasing her comedic range, Kalyani Priyadarshan is positioning herself as an actor capable of navigating multiple genres. She emphasizes the importance of risk-taking in the industry and credits mentors and family legacy for helping her manage high-pressure roles.

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s year reflects a willingness to embrace challenging projects while honoring the traditions and lessons from her film family. Her performance in Lokah: Chapter One sets a benchmark for female-led action films in regional Indian cinema, and her adaptability across genres signals her growing influence in the industry.