Twilight Saga to return to cinemas this october with all five films

Highlights:

Twilight saga returning to cinemas in October 2025.

All five films included in the re-release.

Lionsgate launches “Forever Begins Again” campaign with Stewart, Pattinson and Lautner.

Franchise grossed more than £2.6 billion worldwide.

Screenings confirmed for selected US cinemas; UK release not yet announced.

The Twilight saga is set to return to the big screen this October, with Lionsgate confirming that all five films from the franchise will be re-released in selected cinemas. The announcement has revived interest in one of the most successful film series of the 2000s, giving long-time fans and new audiences the opportunity to experience the story of Bella, Edward and Jacob in cinemas once again.

The studio is promoting the comeback with a campaign titled “Forever Begins Again”. The poster features Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, whose on-screen love triangle defined the Twilight saga and continues to be remembered by fans worldwide.

Twilight Saga Cinema Re-Release

Lionsgate, which acquired Summit Entertainment in 2012, confirmed through its official social media accounts that the Twilight saga will return in October. While the exact release dates have not yet been revealed, the announcement has generated considerable anticipation. A graphic showing Stewart, Pattinson and Lautner alongside the campaign slogan “Forever Begins Again” quickly spread online, sparking renewed conversations among fans.

The Twilight saga re-release is designed to appeal to two groups of viewers. First, it gives long-time fans the chance to revisit the story in cinemas, something many have not done since the films were originally released. Second, it introduces a new generation of filmgoers to Stephenie Meyer’s characters, many of whom have only encountered the saga through streaming services or social media.

Which Twilight Saga Films Are Returning?

The cinema run will include all five films in the Twilight saga, which are adapted from Meyer’s bestselling novels:

Twilight (2008)

New Moon (2009)

Eclipse (2010)

Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

The Twilight saga centres on Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, who moves to Forks, Washington, and falls in love with Edward Cullen, a vampire portrayed by Robert Pattinson. Her bond with Jacob Black, played by Taylor Lautner, complicates her choices, leading to one of the most recognisable love triangles in modern cinema.

During its peak years, the saga created cultural debates with fans identifying as “Team Edward” or “Team Jacob,” a phenomenon that extended beyond the films into wider popular culture.

Twilight Saga Box Office Success

The first instalment of the Twilight saga, released in November 2008, was made on a relatively modest budget but became a global success. It earned more than £320 million worldwide and established the foundation for the franchise.

Over the course of five films, the Twilight saga went on to gross more than £2.6 billion globally. This commercial success placed it among the most profitable film franchises of its time. Beyond the financial figures, the saga also had a clear influence on Hollywood, triggering a wave of supernatural and fantasy-themed romance films that followed in its wake.

The series propelled its lead actors into international stardom, with Stewart, Pattinson and Lautner becoming household names.

Why the Twilight Saga Still Matters

More than 15 years since the release of the first film, the Twilight saga continues to maintain a presence in popular culture. Online, fans regularly share memes, discuss storylines and revisit favourite scenes. The re-release underlines how enduring the saga remains.

In 2023, director Catherine Hardwicke reflected on the original film’s impact, saying its focus on first love resonated with a broad audience and contributed to its lasting appeal.

The Twilight saga combines themes of romance, supernatural drama and adolescent conflict. For many viewers who grew up with the films, the story represents a significant part of their teenage years. For younger audiences, the re-release offers a chance to experience key moments — such as Edward saving Bella from danger or the confrontation with the Volturi — in a cinema setting rather than through streaming platforms.

Twilight Saga Re-Release: What Fans Can Expect

While Lionsgate has yet to release the specific screening schedule, the October return of the Twilight saga is expected to generate strong turnout. The films will be shown in selected US cinemas, and there is ongoing speculation about whether similar re-releases could extend to the UK and other markets.

For the studio, the Twilight saga represents both commercial value and cultural relevance. For fans, the re-release provides a rare chance to relive a phenomenon that shaped the late 2000s film landscape.

With five films returning to cinemas, the Twilight saga once again places Bella, Edward and Jacob at the centre of global conversation, underlining the franchise’s long-lasting significance.