5.7 C
London
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsJudges rule Walkers’ mini poppadoms are crisps, despite name
Headline news

Judges rule Walkers’ mini poppadoms are crisps, despite name

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline news

Nearly 25 per cent teenagers from rural India cannot read regional languages

According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)...
Entertainment

Political drama ‘Article 370’ to release on Feb 23

Actress Yami Gautam will next be seen in the...
Entertainment

Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed amid separation rumours with Sania Mirza

Amid continued rumours of separation from retired Indian tennis...
Entertainment

Dhairya Karwa: From a 9-to-5 job to film star

DHAIRYA KARWA was working as a data analyst when...
Entertainment

Dev Patel declines a major Marvel role

If reports are to be believed, Dev Patel reportedly...

Following a recent judgment, Walkers, the manufacturer of crisps, finds itself obligated to pay VAT on its mini poppadoms, with the ruling highlighting their connection to crisps rather than traditional poppadoms.

The manufacturer had argued that Sensations Poppadoms should be exempt from sales tax, as they are not crisps, which are subjected to a 20% VAT, including snack foods like chocolate-covered biscuits, and cereal bars, The Guardian reported.

In the intricate landscape of tax regulations, products on this list can incur substantial bills for sellers. Traditional poppadoms, considered restaurant food or requiring further preparation, are zero-rated.

Earlier discussions on VAT have entangled McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes, with tax authorities in the 1990s attempting unsuccessfully to classify them as biscuits. The case of Pringles resulted in a victory for HM Revenue and Customs when they were determined to fall under the crisp category.

Similarly, flapjacks underwent scrutiny, concluding that their chewy nature excluded them from the cake designation, making them subject to VAT.

In 2008, Marks & Spencer won a 12-year battle reclaiming £3.5m in overpaid VAT on chocolate teacakes, with the European court ruling them as cakes, not biscuits.

Walkers argued that its mini poppadoms should not be labelled as crisps since they were not potato-based and required preparation before consumption, designed for dipping in sauces or accompanying a curry.

Despite Walkers’ contentions, a tax tribunal asserted that these “small, generally round, bite-sized objects,” exhibiting a wavy surface with small bubbles, were essentially crisps.

It was found that a significant 40% of the ingredients are “potato-derived,” including potato granules and potato starch, enough to bring them under the tax rule for crisps.

The ruling said that the substantial potato content deemed it reasonable to conclude that the products aligned with the tax rule specifying that a crisp must be “made from the potato … or from potato starch.”

The tribunal judges, Anne Fairpo and Sonia Gable, rejected the notion of nominative determinism in snack foods and dismissed the argument that Sensations Poppadoms served a distinct purpose from their larger counterparts.

The judges said, “In practice, we did not consider that they were significantly different to potato crisps with regard to their ability to convey dips etc.

“They are packaged and sold in a manner similar to potato crisps. Removing them from their packaging, we consider that their appearance and texture is similar to potato crisps.” It said that the flavours – Lime & Coriander Chutney and Mango & Red Chilli Chutney – were “not a distinguishing factor.”

Walkers retains the right to appeal the tribunal’s decision.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Nearly 25 per cent teenagers from rural India cannot read regional languages

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Trump mocks Haley’s first name in ongoing attacks

USA News 0
Former US President Donald Trump has launched racially charged...

Nearly 25 per cent teenagers from rural India cannot read regional languages

Headline news 0
According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)...

Political drama ‘Article 370’ to release on Feb 23

Entertainment 0
Actress Yami Gautam will next be seen in the...

Popular

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions

Headline Story 0
MANY Sikhs in the UK have received “threat-to-life” notices...

Maldives sets March deadline for troops from India to leave

Asia News 0
THE Maldivian president told India last Sunday (14) to...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc