Israelis, and Indian students and caregivers paid respects to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in Jerusalem, Rehovot and Tel Aviv on Wednesday and ceremonies are planned in Beersheva and Eilat on Thursday.

“Israel opposes every country that provides financial and logistical support to terrorists. Peaceful countries should come together to boycott diplomatically and financially those countries that support terrorism. This will help deter acts of terror,” Isaac Solomon from the southern city of Eilat told PTI.

“It is a matter of pride for us Israelis to have a peaceful country like India as our friend. We pray that our friendship continues to grow strong,” he said.

At least 166 people, including six Jews at the Chabad House and nine terrorists, were killed in the attacks carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) across Mumbai which began on November 26, 2008.

The Chabad Movement’s Synagogue in Eilat will put up a plaque on Thursday in the memory of six Jewish victims.

The Telangana Association of Israel organised an interfaith ceremony in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, to pay respects to the victims of 26/11.

Students at the Weizmann Institute in Rehovot also lit candles and held a silent protest to condemn “Pakistan-sponsored terror”. Students at Ben-Gurion University in Beer Sheva will join the local community in ceremonies on Thursday evening to remember the victims.

“Terrorists from Pakistan, who perpetrated these horrific attacks, hoped that by striking the places where our countries and people come together, they would succeed in driving us apart. But they failed miserably in their attempts as this actually brought the people and governments of India and Israel closer than ever before,” said Anitha Nandhini, deputy chief of mission at the Indian embassy.

The Indian Heritage Jewish Centre headed by Avner Isaac will organise a Zoom meeting at 8 PM on Thursday. Indian Ambassador in Israel Sanjeev Singla and Israeli Ambassador in India Dr. Ron Malka will take part in the virtual event.