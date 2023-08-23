Modi views model of Swaminarayan temple in South Africa

PRIME minister Narendra Modi viewed a model of the under-construction Swaminarayan temple in Johannesburg on Tuesday (22).

The temple at North Riding, north of Johannesburg, has been under construction since 2017 and is expected to be completed next year.

Modi viewed the model while participating in a community event ahead of the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue, the first official event of the three-day summit of the five-member bloc.

It will be similar to one in Nairobi which is built entirely of stone and will also include classrooms and a clinic.

Earlier, Modi was welcomed at the Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria by members of the Pretoria Hindu Seva Samaj and the local chapter of the BAPS Swaminarayan organisation.

Built on 14.5 acres, the Swaminarayan temple houses a 34,000 square metre cultural centre, a 3,000 seater auditorium, a 2,000 seater banqueting hall, a research institute, classrooms, exhibition and recreational centres.

(PTI)