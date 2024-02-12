9.5 C
London
Monday, February 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessIndia’s top court allows ArcelorMittal, Indian Oil to arbitrate Essar Steel dues
Business

India’s top court allows ArcelorMittal, Indian Oil to arbitrate Essar Steel dues

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

British American Tobacco to cut stake in ITC amid losses

Tobacco major British American Tobacco is looking to trim...
Business

Sunak paid more than £500,000 in tax last year

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak paid £508,000 in tax in...
Business

India to match increased funding to build roads near China border

INDIA’S government will maintain increased funding to build roads...
Business

Barclays buys Tesco’s retail banking unit

British bank Barclays on Friday said it had agreed...
Business

Tony Matharu’s Integrity International acquires two London landmarks

THE Integrity International Group, led by British Asian hotelier...

The Supreme Court on Monday permitted Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AMNSIL) to initiate arbitral proceedings to resolve their dispute relating to Essar Steel India Limited (ESIL).

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which had reserved the judgment on the pleas on February 5, took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the IOC, and senior advocates Harish Salve and Abhishek Singhvi, representing the AMNSIL, that they wanted to go for arbitration.

Paving the way for arbitration, the bench asked the IOC and the ArcelorMittal to nominate two arbitrators within a week. They will then nominate the third and resolve the dispute.

“The parties have agreed to nominate two arbitrators within a week. The two arbitrators so appointed will nominate the third arbitrator. Because of the agreement of the parties, the Delhi High Court’s judgment dated October 10, 2023 is rendered infructuous,” it said.

The bench said all contentions, including the arbitrability of the dispute, of the parties will remain open for adjudication.

In 2009, the IOC and Essar Steel India Ltd signed a gas supply agreement. The agreement was, however, terminated by Essar Steel in 2017, which was challenged by IOC.

When Essar Steel did not respond to its notice for recovery of its dues, IOC called for arbitration in July 2017. Soon thereafter, Essar Steel went into insolvency and everything was put on hold.

After the corporate insolvency resolution process began and the resolution professional (RP) took over, IOC filed a claim of Rs 37.62 billion with the RP. The RP, however, admitted a notional amount of Re 1 to ensure its participation in the insolvency process.

ArcelorMittal won the bid to take over Essar Steel in 2019. Its resolution plan included the IOC’s notional claim of Rs 1.

Once this resolution plan was implemented, the IOC issued a notice to ArcelorMittal, demanding various amounts totalling Rs 87.72 bn that it said were payable under the terms of the gas supply agreement for the period starting 2014 to 2020.

These claims were repudiated by ArcelorMittal, prompting the IOC to invoke arbitration.

It went to the Delhi High Court in 2022 seeking the appointment of an arbitrator but the court held that the claims cannot be canvassed before an arbitral tribunal as an approval of the resolution plan had resulted in the extinguishment of all claims.

Bringing the dispute before an arbitral tribunal would mean rewriting the terms under which ArcelorMittal took over Essar Steel, which is against the law, the high court had said. (PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
British American Tobacco to cut stake in ITC amid losses

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Reports: Mahira Khan quits Netflix show to welcome second child

Entertainment 0
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has decided to walk out...

IMF team may visit Pakistan after new government formation

Headline news 0
A delegation of the IMF may visit cash-strapped Pakistan...

Labour set to weather storm of dwindling Muslim support

UK News 0
Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer finds himself navigating a challenging...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

Asians rally round King

Headline Story 0
THE British Asian community, which has long been supported...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc