Indian students remain largest group in UK universities

By: Shelbin MS

Concerns are rising among UK universities that recent far-right riots and tightened visa rules might deter international students, particularly from India. (Photo for representation: iStock)

Indian students have retained their position as the largest group of international students in UK universities, according to data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA). For the 2022-23 academic year, 173,000 Indian students were enrolled, making up 26 percent of all non-EU international students.

 

This growth follows a rise of 145,650 Indian students over the past five years. The Graduate Route visa, which allows graduates to stay in the UK for two years to work or seek employment, is credited with this increase. Universities UK International (UUKi) praised the new Labour government’s support for this visa.

 

“We were delighted to see the Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson, affirm the UK’s commitment to retaining the Graduate visa alongside her message of support and welcome for international students,” UUKi stated.

Despite this, UK universities are concerned that recent far-right riots and stricter visa rules could affect future enrollments. The number of Chinese students also increased, from 121,000 to 154,000 during the same period.

 

“The riots have no direct link to students, but travel warnings may influence decisions for those choosing between the UK, Canada, and Australia,” noted a vice-chancellor.

 

UUKi emphasised the positive responses from communities against racism and xenophobia, hoping to reassure international students about the UK’s stance on diversity.

 

The Home Office has reported a decline in visa applications for students and skilled workers. The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK, during a tour of India, cautioned against interpreting outdated figures as current trends.

 

“The HESA figures are now two years out of date. It is critical that we don’t let these mask the current picture and ensure that the chaos and uncertainty caused by the review of the Graduate Route are now fully resolved,” said NISAU UK founder and chair Sanam Arora.

 

Universities have also observed a drop in applications from countries such as Nigeria, partly due to recent restrictions on bringing family members. A Home Office spokesperson affirmed a plan to control immigration by addressing the root causes of high international recruitment.

