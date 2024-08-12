25.7 C
New York
Monday, August 12, 2024
UK News

Shabana Mahmood highlights long-term challenges following recent riots

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Shabana Mahmood praised the swift actions of prosecutors and the judiciary. (Photo: Getty Images)

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has highlighted the enduring challenges posed by the recent riots, noting that the disruption will complicate efforts to restore the justice system. In her article for The Observer, Mahmood pointed out that the disorder, which followed online misinformation about the Southport attack, will have lasting repercussions.

 

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson, indicated that those involved in the riots could face up to 10 years in prison, with more serious charges expected in the near future. He clarified that the intent is not “exacting revenge” but “delivering justice.”

 

Mahmood praised the quick actions of prosecutors and the judiciary but expressed concern over the inherited issues in the justice system, such as Crown Court backlogs and overcrowded prisons. Following Labour’s election victory in July, Mahmood acknowledged the necessity of early prisoner releases to prevent a “total collapse” of the prison system.

Former Conservative justice secretary Alex Chalk had proposed early releases in March, but the plan was not finalized before the election. Mahmood stressed the importance of addressing the rioters, stating, “If you stoke fear or take part in violence, the full force of the law will be brought against you. Justice will be done.”

 

Keir Starmer has postponed his family holiday to oversee the government’s response, noting that rapid sentencing has deterred further unrest. Police will maintain high alert.

 

Parkinson revealed that additional charges and stiffer penalties are anticipated as more individuals involved in the riots are processed. The violence began after a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, exacerbated by false online rumors.

 

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has urged insurers to expedite claims from businesses affected by the riots.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

