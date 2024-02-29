8.4 C
India News

Indian state repeals law allowing underage Muslim marriages

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

INDIA’S Assam state has scrapped an 89-year-old law that allowed marriage involving underage Muslims, against opposition from leaders of the minority community, who called the plan an attempt to polarise voters on religious lines ahead of elections.

Assam, which has the highest percentage of Muslims among Indian states at 34 per cent, previously said it wanted to implement uniform civil laws for marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance, as the state of Uttarakhand did in February.

Nationwide, Hindus, Muslims, Christians and other groups follow their own laws and customs or a secular code for such matters.

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised a uniform civil code, opposed by Muslims.

Assam repealed the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, effective from last Saturday (24), Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X last Saturday.

“This act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21… This move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in Assam.”

Asked last Sunday (25) whether the northeastern state would implement a uniform civil code before general elections due by May, Sarma said, “Not immediately.”

Many Muslims in Assam trace their roots to the neighbouring Bengali-speaking and Muslim-majority country of Bangladesh. Tension often flares between the Muslims and ethnic Assamese, who are mostly Hindu.

Muslim opposition leaders reiterated that repealing the colonialera law was discriminatory.

“They want to polarise their voters by provoking Muslims, which Muslims will not let happen,” Badruddin Ajmal, a lawmaker from Assam who heads the All India United Democratic Front that mainly fights for Muslim causes, told reporters on Saturday. “It’s a first step towards bringing a uniform civil code.”

