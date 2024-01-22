10.4 C
London
Monday, January 22, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia NewsIndian Muslim group says Ayodhya mosque construction will begin soon
India News

Indian Muslim group says Ayodhya mosque construction will begin soon

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

India News

Gujarat boat tragedy: 12 students, 2 teachers drown in Vadodara

In a tragic turn of events in Vadodara city,...
Headline Story

Modi leads consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya

INDIA’s prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a temple Monday...
India News

What are the contentious events behind India’s Ayodhya temple?

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi led a ceremony on...
Headline Story

Religious spectacle to mark opening of Ram temple in India

A grand temple to Hindu god Lord Ram opens...
India News

Rahul Gandhi sets off on national march ahead of India polls

THE leader of India’s main Congress opposition party, Rahul...

While Hindu devotees inaugurated a grand temple in Ayodhya dedicated to one of their holiest deities on Monday (22), India’s minority Muslims are planning to start the construction of a new mosque in the same city later this year.

This initiative is seen as an attempt to create a new chapter after a lengthy and violent conflict that has lasted for decades.

Haji Arfat Shaikh, the head of the development committee of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) that is overseeing the mosque project, said last week that construction would begin in May, after the holy month of Ramadan, and the mosque would take three to four years to build.

Hindu zealots razed a 16th-century mosque in the northern Indian city of Ayodhya in 1992, saying that it was built over an ancient temple on the site that marked the birthplace of Hindu god-king Ram.

The dispute had scarred relations between the communities for decades and the destruction of the mosque sparked nationwide riots that killed 2,000 people, mostly Muslims.

India’s top court said in 2019 that the razing of the mosque was unlawful, but ruled that evidence showed there was a non-Islamic structure beneath it. It ordered that the site be given to Hindu groups to build a temple and Muslim community leaders be given land elsewhere in the city for constructing a mosque.

While construction of the $180 million temple began within months and the first phase opened on Monday, Muslim groups have struggled to raise funds and begin work at a desolate site about 25 km (15 miles) away.

“We hadn’t approached anyone … there was no public movement for it (funds),” said Zufar Ahmad Faruqi, the president of the IICF.

Hindu groups aligned with prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began seeking donations more than three decades back and have collected more than 30 billion rupees ($360 million) from 40 million people in India.

The mosque project was delayed also because it had to be redrawn to add more traditional elements in the structure, like minarets, said Athar Hussain, a secretary at the IICF.

A 500-bed hospital has also been planned in the complex.

A crowd-funding website is expected to be launched in the coming weeks, said Shaikh, who is also a BJP leader.

The mosque has been named “Masjid Muhammed bin Abdullah” after Prophet Mohammad, moving away from “Babri Masjid” or mosque as the disputed structure was called, after the emperor Babur who established the Mughal empire.

“Our effort has been to end and convert enmity, hatred among people into love for each other…irrespective of whether or not you accept the Supreme Court judgement,” said Shaikh.

“All this fighting will stop if we teach good things to our children and people.”

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Modi leads consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya
Next article
Gujarat boat tragedy: 12 students, 2 teachers drown in Vadodara

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Gujarat boat tragedy: 12 students, 2 teachers drown in Vadodara

India News 0
In a tragic turn of events in Vadodara city,...

Covid vaccination rates ‘plummeting’

Health 0
LOW vaccination rates against the latest versions of Covid-19...

Biden, Harris advocate for abortion rights in fight against Trump

USA News 0
US president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris...

Popular

Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions

Headline Story 0
MANY Sikhs in the UK have received “threat-to-life” notices...

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

Maldives sets March deadline for troops from India to leave

Asia News 0
THE Maldivian president told India last Sunday (14) to...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc