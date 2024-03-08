8.1 C
London
Friday, March 8, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsIndian army using kites to combat drones, surveillance
Headline news

Indian army using kites to combat drones, surveillance

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

‘Shaitaan’ Review: Atmospheric and unsettling

Fronted by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, Shaitaan is a supernatural...
Entertainment

Karan Johar to host 71st Miss World pegaent in Mumbai

Celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar is set to host the...
Entertainment

Jasdeep Singh Degun becomes first sitar player to win Royal Philharmonic Society Award

Leeds-born sitarist and composer Jasdeep Singh Degun has become...
Entertainment

Critics’ Choice Awards nominations: ’12th Fail’, ‘Kaathal’ vie for best pic honour

The nominations for Critics’ Choice Awards (CCA) 2024 were...
Entertainment

Nitin Sawhney says he suffered heart attack recently

The Award-winning British Indian musician Nitin Sawhney, who had...

THE Indian army is using kites, a bird of prey from eagle family, to fight drones and carry out surveillance missions, according to Tribune newspaper.

During a joint India-Japan army exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ in the Rajasthan state, a kite flew overhead providing real-time imagery and situational awareness to ground troops.

The kite had a small, lightweight camera system attached to its head to provide aerial surveillance reports to ground stations.

The army has trained two kites, named “Arjun” and “Deep”, to intercept drones and provide live feed with a head-mounted camera system connected via secure communication to ground stations.

The unobtrusive presence of birds reduces the risk of detection by enemies.

Conventional drones or aircraft can be detected by enemy radars.

On the other hand, birds possess the ability to navigate complex terrains.

The Indian Army had earlier demonstrated the capability of birds during U.S.-India military exercises in 2022.

This military exercise underlines the growing trend of militaries worldwide incorporating nature-inspired solutions to modern warfare challenges.

Drone usage has transformed warfare in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as they are cheap and unmanned.

Ukraine has been relying on long-range drones to strike targets deep inside Russia as it lacks long-range strike capabilities. Drones are being used to destroy tanks and artillery guns.

Russia too is relying on drones to strike targets in Ukraine.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Karan Johar to host 71st Miss World pegaent in Mumbai
Next article
‘Shaitaan’ Review: Atmospheric and unsettling

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Shaitaan’ Review: Atmospheric and unsettling

Entertainment 0
Fronted by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, Shaitaan is a supernatural...

Six members of South Asian family stabbed to death in Canada

Headline Story 0
SIX people from Sri Lanka, including a mother and...

Former prime minister Theresa May not to seek re-election

Headline Story 0
FORMER prime minister Theresa May announced on Friday she...

Popular

UK to block entry of hate preachers, extremists: Report

UK News 0
Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

At the age 102, Iris Apfel had 3 million followers and was a fashion legend

Features 0
Renowned for her eclectic style and infectious personality, Iris...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc