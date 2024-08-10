Indian-American CEO Dhruv Bindra goes viral for hiring Intern in just 1 minute

Dhruv Bindra, the Indian-American CEO of fashion-tech startup Styl, has become a hot topic online after he shared his unusual hiring experience. Bindra posted about hiring an intern in record time, which has captured the attention of many on social media.

Bindra explained on his X (formerly Twitter) account how he was contacted by a student seeking an internship at 10:00 pm.

At 10pm I got an email and LinkedIn DM from an impressive student asking for an internship At 12am I sent him a zoom link. He hopped on, exchanged stories, and I told him about a feature I wanted to build out. At 2:46am he set me completed designs.

At 2:47am he was hired. — Dhruv Bindra (@bindra_dhruv) August 7, 2024

Bindra story went viral, with many users reacting with humorous and critical comments. One user joked, “3 AM, the cops come and he’s escaped in one of their uniforms. He sends a Zoom link but he isn’t there. He’s on Meet. 30 min later, I text him on TG. He tells me to meet him by the Trocadero in Paris. I’ve been waiting. I’ve never hired another. He doesn’t show up. He’s gone to Berlin. That’s where he stashed the designs.”

Another commented, “2:48 am you woke up and said that was a nice dream let me tweet about it.”

However, not everyone was impressed. Some criticized the post for promoting poor work culture. “This is sad. Don’t promote this type of work culture,” one user wrote. Another added, “Don’t get impressed by this toxic work culture. Maintain your work-life balance!”

Bindra co-founded Styl with his Duke University classmate Rayan Malik in 2022. The app allows users to swipe right or left on clothing items, creating personalized fashion recommendations. Since its launch, Styl has gained over 500 active monthly users and 1.5 million social media impressions.