Ambani family wealth surpasses 10 per cent of India’s GDP, finds Hurun list

The Ambani family has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 10% of India’s GDP, according to the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list. The Ambani family, led by Mukesh Ambani, is now valued at approximately $309 billion (₹25.75 lakh crore), making them the “most valuable family business” in India. This valuation highlights their considerable influence in the country’s economic landscape.

Recently, the Ambani family hosted an extravagant wedding for their younger son Anant, which cost around $66 million (₹5,454 crore). Their position at the top of the Hurun list underscores their immense financial strength. Following them, the Bajaj family, led by Niraj Bajaj, is valued at about $8.6 billion (₹7.12 lakh crore), securing the second spot. The Kumar Mangalam Birla family ranks third, with a net worth of approximately $6.5 billion (₹5.38 lakh crore).

Notably, the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, valued at around $18.6 billion (₹15.44 lakh crore), did not make it to the top ten list. This is because the Adani group is classified as a first-generation family business. The Hurun report focuses on family businesses where a descendant of the founding family is actively involved in the company’s management or board.

The 2024 Hurun India list assesses family-owned enterprises where founding family members are still engaged in the business. The top ten families on this list collectively hold a combined value of approximately $73.8 billion (₹6,009,100 crore). This substantial figure exceeds the GDP of countries like the UAE and Switzerland.

The top three families alone—Ambani, Bajaj, and Birla—have a combined valuation of around $57 billion (₹46 lakh crore), a sum comparable to the GDP of Singapore. Other prominent families in the top ten include the Jindal, Nadar, Mahindra, Dani, Choksi, Vakil, Premji, Rajiv Singh, and Murugappa families.

This list highlights the immense financial power held by family-run enterprises in India, illustrating their pivotal role in the nation’s business sector.