23.5 C
New York
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessAmbani family wealth surpasses 10 per cent of India's GDP, finds Hurun...
BusinessNews

Ambani family wealth surpasses 10 per cent of India’s GDP, finds Hurun list

By: vibhuti

Date:

TOPSHOT - Billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani (C) with his wife Nita Ambani (3R), daughter Isha Ambani (2R), sons Akash Ambani (L) and Anant Ambani (C, left), daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta (2L), and son-in-law Anand Piramal pose for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. Socialite sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian were among the global celebrities spotted in India on July 12 to attend a lavish three-day wedding ceremony staged by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani. Ambani's youngest son Anant and fiancee Radhika Merchant, both 29, will tie the knot over the weekend in the financial capital Mumbai following months of pre-marriage parties that have set a new benchmark in matrimonial extravagance. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

News

Incidents of attacks on Hindus surge to 205 in Bangladesh

Since Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5, there have...
Business

Indian-American CEO Dhruv Bindra goes viral for hiring Intern in just 1 minute

Dhruv Bindra, the Indian-American CEO of fashion-tech startup Styl,...
News

Iraq’s new controversial law to lower legal marriage age for girls to 9 sparks protests

A proposed bill in Iraq's parliament is causing widespread...
News

Musk’s election misinformation on X reaches 1.2 billion views, raising concerns over platform’s influence

False or misleading US election claims posted on X...
News

Google teams up with Andhra Pradesh for ambitious AI-driven governance project

Indian state Andhra Pradesh is embarking on a transformative...

The Ambani family has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 10% of India’s GDP, according to the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list. The Ambani family, led by Mukesh Ambani, is now valued at approximately $309 billion (₹25.75 lakh crore), making them the “most valuable family business” in India. This valuation highlights their considerable influence in the country’s economic landscape.

Recently, the Ambani family hosted an extravagant wedding for their younger son Anant, which cost around $66 million (₹5,454 crore). Their position at the top of the Hurun list underscores their immense financial strength. Following them, the Bajaj family, led by Niraj Bajaj, is valued at about $8.6 billion (₹7.12 lakh crore), securing the second spot. The Kumar Mangalam Birla family ranks third, with a net worth of approximately $6.5 billion (₹5.38 lakh crore).

Notably, the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, valued at around $18.6 billion (₹15.44 lakh crore), did not make it to the top ten list. This is because the Adani group is classified as a first-generation family business. The Hurun report focuses on family businesses where a descendant of the founding family is actively involved in the company’s management or board.

The 2024 Hurun India list assesses family-owned enterprises where founding family members are still engaged in the business. The top ten families on this list collectively hold a combined value of approximately $73.8 billion (₹6,009,100 crore). This substantial figure exceeds the GDP of countries like the UAE and Switzerland.

The top three families alone—Ambani, Bajaj, and Birla—have a combined valuation of around $57 billion (₹46 lakh crore), a sum comparable to the GDP of Singapore. Other prominent families in the top ten include the Jindal, Nadar, Mahindra, Dani, Choksi, Vakil, Premji, Rajiv Singh, and Murugappa families.

- Advertisement -

This list highlights the immense financial power held by family-run enterprises in India, illustrating their pivotal role in the nation’s business sector.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Iraq’s new controversial law to lower legal marriage age for girls to 9 sparks protests
Next article
Indian-American CEO Dhruv Bindra goes viral for hiring Intern in just 1 minute

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Incidents of attacks on Hindus surge to 205 in Bangladesh

News 0
Since Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5, there have...

Indian-American CEO Dhruv Bindra goes viral for hiring Intern in just 1 minute

Business 0
Dhruv Bindra, the Indian-American CEO of fashion-tech startup Styl,...

Arijit Singh tops Spotify as most-followed musician, surpassing Taylor Swift

Entertainment 0
Indian singer Arijit Singh has made a significant milestone...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc