2.9 C
London
Monday, January 8, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia NewsIndia tightens pharma standards amid global safety concerns
India News

India tightens pharma standards amid global safety concerns

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

India News

Assam bus-truck collision kills 12 as dense fog grips India

A head-on collision between a truck and a bus...
Headline Story

ArcelorMittal JV, others to invest £68bn in Gujarat

GUJARAT state on Wednesday (3) said it has signed...
India News

Modi takes on critics in rare media interview

INDIA’S prime minister, Narendra Modi, does not give press...
India News

National strike in India averted with government pledge

A strike across India involving bus, truck and tanker...
India News

Modi inaugurates transport links for Ayodhya temple

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi visited a holy town...

INDIAN pharmaceutical companies must meet new manufacturing standards this year, according to a government notification released on Saturday (6), although small companies have asked for a delay, citing their debt load.

Jolted by a string of overseas deaths linked to Indian-made drugs since 2022, prime minister Narendra Modi’s government has stepped up scrutiny of pharmaceutical factories to clean up the image of the $50 billion industry.

“The manufacturer must assume responsibility for the quality of the pharmaceutical products to ensure that they are fit for their intended use, comply with the requirements of the licence and do not place patients at risk due to inadequate safety, quality or efficacy,” said the notification, dated Dec. 28.

Companies must market a finished product only after getting “satisfactory results” on tests of the ingredients and retain a sufficient quantity of the samples of intermediate and final products to allow repeated testing or verification of a batch, it says.

The health ministry said in August that inspections of 162 drug factories since December 2022 found an “absence of testing of incoming raw materials”. It said fewer than a quarter of India’s 8,500 small drug factories met international drug manufacturing standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The notification said those concerns must be addressed by large drugmakers within six months and small manufacturers in 12 months. Small companies had asked for the deadline to be extended, warning that investments required to meet the standards would shut down nearly half of them because they are already heavily indebted.

The WHO and other health authorities have linked Indian cough syrups to the deaths of at least 141 children in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Assam bus-truck collision kills 12 as dense fog grips India

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

UK police probe fraud in Post Office IT scandal

Headline Story 0
UK police have announced they are investigating possible fraud...

Election day in Bangladesh amid opposition boycott

Bangladesh News 0
BANGLADESH was voting Sunday (7) in an election guaranteed...

AR Rahman onboards Ram Charan’s next

Entertainment 0
On the occasion of music maestro AR Rahman’s birthday,...

Popular

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

India, Pakistan swap nuclear installations lists as per tradition

News 0
India and Pakistan on Monday (1) engaged in their...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc