13 C
London
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia NewsIndia rejects China’s objections to Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh
India News

India rejects China’s objections to Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

India News

Indian troops exit Maldives following quit order

INDIA has begun withdrawing military personnel operating surveillance aircraft...
Headline Story

India to enact divisive citizenship law

India’s interior ministry said Monday it was enacting a...
Headline Story

India bank ordered to publish anonymous election bond data

India’s top court on Monday ordered the state-run bank...
Headline Story

India starts deporting Myanmar refugees after visa policy change

INDIA has begun deporting the first group of Myanmar...
India News

International Yoga Festival begins at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh

AS MANY AS 1,200 yoga lovers from 75 countries...

INDIA on Tuesday (12) rejected Chinese objections to prime minister Narendra Modi’s weekend visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying the northeastern border state has always been “an integral and inalienable part of India”.
The Indian foreign ministry’s comments came a day after Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Beijing was firmly opposed to Modi’s activities in the region and has lodged a diplomatic protest with India.

Modi visited Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday (9) to inaugurate infrastructure projects, including a tunnel that will provide all-weather connectivity to the strategically located border area of Tawang.

The tunnel is expected to ensure faster and smoother movement of troops in the frontier region.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh to be a part of southern Tibet. New Delhi rejects the claim, saying Arunachal Pradesh has always been a part of India.

“Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other states of India. Objecting to such visits or India’s developmental projects does not stand to reason,” said Randhir Jaiswal, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson.

“Further, it will not change the reality that the state of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.”

The nuclear-armed neighbours share a 3,000-km (1,860 mile) frontier, much of it poorly demarcated. At least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed in 2020 in clashes elsewhere along their border in the western Himalayas.

Both militaries have fortified positions and deployed extra troops and equipment along the border since, having been uneasy neighbours for decades after a bloody border war in 1962.

Last year, China ratcheted up tensions with India by giving Chinese names to 11 locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

While speaking at an event on Monday (11), India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar said that tension over last four years not served either India or China well.

He said that India remains committed to finding a “fair and reasonable outcome” but one that is respectful of agreements and recognises the Line of Actual Control.

The minister also said that India “never closed doors to talking to Pakistan” but the terrorism issue should be “fair, square at the centre of the conversation”.

(Agencies)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian troops exit Maldives following quit order

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

My mother a role model for women, says Akshata

Headline news 0
Akshata Murty, the wife of British prime minister Rishi...

Sporadic protests in India over contentious citizenship law

Headline news 0
Sporadic protests have erupted in India against a citizenship...

Modi launches master plan for Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram

Headline news 0
Indian prime minister Modi inaugurated the ₹1200 crore Gandhi...

Popular

UK to block entry of hate preachers, extremists: Report

UK News 0
Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such...

Kourtney Kardashian comes out as ‘autosexual’, says most women are

Entertainment 0
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared intimate insights into her sexuality,...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc