5.5 C
London
Friday, January 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia News‘India likely to double cash handouts to women farmers’
India News

‘India likely to double cash handouts to women farmers’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

India News

Modi pitches growth, resilience to woo investors at Gujarat summit

INDIA’s prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (10) made...
India News

India’s Rajnath Singh to discuss defence, security issues with Shapps

INDIAN defence minister Rajnath Singh will discuss bilateral issues...
Headline Story

Celebrities promote ‘Indian Islands’ amid Maldives controversy

Several renowned personalities, including the Hind movie actors Salman...
India News

Saree with images of Lord Ram to be sent to Ayodhya

A specially crafted saree from Surat, a renowned textile...
Headline Story

Gujarat riots: India’s top court reverses convicts’ early release

INDIA’s top court ruled Monday (8) that 11 murderers...

INDIA’S prime minister Narendra Modi’s government is considering doubling the annual payout to landowning female farmers to ₹12,000 (£113), three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, a move likely to appeal to women voters ahead of a general election.

The plan is likely to be announced in the budget on February 1 and could cost the government an additional ₹120 billion (£1.13 billion), said two of the sources, all of whom declined to be named discussing a budget proposal.

It will build on an existing programme that Modi, who will be seeking a third term in elections due by May, announced before the previous general election in 2019.

Under the “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi” programme, the government transfers ₹6,000 (£56.8) annually to both men and women farmers. It has so far disbursed more than ₹2.81 trillion (£26.5 billion) to more than 110 million farmers in 15 instalments until last November, according to official estimates.

The plan to double the cash support and target it toward women has not been previously reported.

There are more than 260 million farmers in India, and along with their families, they are a massive voting bloc in the country of 1.4 billion people.

Women account for 60 per cent of total farmers, but fewer than 13 per cent of them own the land they sow, according to official data.

The agriculture ministry declined comment, while the finance ministry did not respond to an email seeking comment.

One of the sources said expanding the financial support to women farmers would not have any significant impact on government finances since the amount will be relatively small in what is estimated to be a £433 billion budget. Women have been a key support base for Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is widely expected to win the next election, according to opinion polls.

The party last year handsomely won elections in three out of four major states, delivering better-than-expected results in states like Madhya Pradesh in central India with women overwhelmingly voted for it there.

In Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP government ran a cash transfer programme for married women, the party won about 51 per cent of the female vote.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Modi pitches growth, resilience to woo investors at Gujarat summit

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

New biography tells ‘uncommon love story’ of Infosys co-founder

Features 0
INFOSYS co-founder NR Narayana Murthy was not in favour...

New York to host India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

Sports 0
RIVALS India and Pakistan will play their Twenty20 World...

Rafiq faces racism after Yorkshire approves Graves-led loan

Sports 0
FORMER Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq said he has received...

Popular

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc