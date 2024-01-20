3.4 C
London
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryImran Khan’s party says candidates kidnapped, harassed
Headline Story

Imran Khan’s party says candidates kidnapped, harassed

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples

GARETH THOMAS MP has written to the home secretary...
Headline Story

Tata Steel to shut down UK blast furnaces, up to 2,800 job losses expected

Tata Steel announced on Friday (19), the closure of...
Headline Story

British Sikhs urge Macron to ‘pull out’ of India’s Republic Day parade

British Sikhs urged French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday...
Headline Story

Michelin-starred restaurant owner arrested for spiking woman’s drink

A 61-year-old Londoner has been charged under the sexual...
Headline Story

Haley and Trump set for face off in New Hampshire

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has indicated that he intends...

The political party led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged on Friday (19) that Pakistani intelligence agencies are engaging in the overt abduction and harassment of candidates supported by the party in the run-up to the general elections scheduled for February 8.

A spokesperson of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party said that former lawmaker and PTI-backed candidate Khayal Ahmad Kastro from Faisalabad, some 130 km from Lahore, was allegedly abducted by the personnel from the intelligence agencies.

“Mr Kastro was abducted in full view of camera outside a district court in Faisalabad by plain clothes persons,” the PTI spokesperson said.

PTI secretary general Omar Ayub said, Kastro was abducted by unknown people in broad daylight “even after securing bail from the court, which is highly condemnable.”

Beleaguered Khan, the PTI, its leaders, and candidates backed by the party have constantly faced hurdles ahead of the February 8 general elections.

The party has lost its election symbol of ‘bat’ and nomination papers of Khan and other prominent leaders have been rejected by the election commission.

Khan and many other leaders are in Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi facing multiple cases.

After Friday’s alleged abduction, the party claimed that with this kind of situation, the troubles for party-backed candidates are not over despite being contesting independently.

“There is no justice or rule of law in Pakistan as the PTI candidate was abducted outside the court. There is no level playing field for the PTI,” he said and added, that the state is using every fascist tactic to keep the PTI out of polls.

The PTI-backed candidates are also not being allowed to run an election campaign as police and agencies pick up those who launch any political activity in the constituency, he said.

After the PTI was deprived of its iconic symbol of the cricket bat by the three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa for not holding intra-party elections as per law, PTI supremo Khan had accused CJP Isa of playing at the hands of the military establishment to benefit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) founder Nawaz Sharif by ousting his party from upcoming polls.

(PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Congressman Krishnamoorthi slams Trump over alleged ‘birther’ claims against Haley

USA News 0
Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has criticised former US...

Jehan Daruvala: Finding a Formula for electric racing success

Sports 0
INDIAN race driver Jehan Daruvala has said it is...

Parveen Babi: Dramatic life of a legend

Arts and Culture 0
BOLLYWOOD beauty Parveen Babi has consistently been celebrated as...

Popular

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions

Headline Story 0
MANY Sikhs in the UK have received “threat-to-life” notices...

Maldives sets March deadline for troops from India to leave

Asia News 0
THE Maldivian president told India last Sunday (14) to...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc