Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law faces drugs supply charge

THE brother-in-law of Scotland’s first minister has appeared before a Dundee court facing charges related to the alleged supply of heroin valued at over £6,000, reported The Times.

Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, brother-in-law of Humza Yousaf, along with two others are facing charges not only of dealing heroin but also possessing crack cocaine and cannabis.

They were apprehended during a police raid at an address in Balmoral Gardens last week.

The police operation, triggered by a reported break-in at Balmoral Gardens, led to the recovery of approximately 250 grams of heroin. The charges extended to possession of crack cocaine valued at £300 and cannabis worth £60.

Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, are the other two accused in the case.

The trio appeared individually before Sheriff George Way at Dundee sheriff court. However, they did not enter any pleas. The court granted all three bail, allowing them to await further investigation of the case.

Ramsay’s sister and a psychotherapist, Nadia El-Nakla, is married to Yousaf. As a member of Dundee city council, Nadia had been actively involved in addiction counseling, empathising with those battling substance abuse.

“I don’t have any comment just now. Let’s see what happens in the next few days,” she was quoted as saying.

Nadia recently completed a counseling placement focusing on addiction issues, had candidly shared her understanding of the challenges faced by individuals and families dealing with addiction.

She expressed her personal connection to the issue, acknowledging the potential impact on any family, including her own.

Nadia’s another brother, Mohammed, who works as an emergency room doctor, is still trapped in Gaza, while the rest of the family managed to escape the war with Israel to Turkey.

Despite calls for a resettlement scheme, the Turkish administration removed Mohammed’s name, leaving him and his 93-year-old grandmother in a precarious situation, reports said.