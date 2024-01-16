2.8 C
London
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsHumza Yousaf’s brother-in-law faces drugs supply charge
UK News

Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law faces drugs supply charge

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Parliament gears up for battle over Rwanda migrant law

The spotlight returns to Britain’s plan to send migrants...
UK News

UK unemployment remains stable, wage growth sees decline: ONS

Official data released on Tuesday (16) indicated that UK...
UK News

Millions of Britons living abroad now eligible to vote in UK elections

From Tuesday (16) onward, an estimated 3.5 million Britons...
UK News

Surgeon whose car hit schoolgirl in Bicester to pay £135,000

A surgeon has been ordered to pay £135,000 in...
Headline Story

Report calls out police inaction against Rochdale grooming gangs

A recent report has revealed that girls were left...

THE brother-in-law of Scotland’s first minister has appeared before a Dundee court facing charges related to the alleged supply of heroin valued at over £6,000, reported The Times.

Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, brother-in-law of Humza Yousaf, along with two others are facing charges not only of dealing heroin but also possessing crack cocaine and cannabis.

They were apprehended during a police raid at an address in Balmoral Gardens last week.

The police operation, triggered by a reported break-in at Balmoral Gardens, led to the recovery of approximately 250 grams of heroin. The charges extended to possession of crack cocaine valued at £300 and cannabis worth £60.

Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, are the other two accused in the case.

The trio appeared individually before Sheriff George Way at Dundee sheriff court. However, they did not enter any pleas. The court granted all three bail, allowing them to await further investigation of the case.

Ramsay’s sister and a psychotherapist, Nadia El-Nakla, is married to Yousaf. As a member of Dundee city council, Nadia had been actively involved in addiction counseling, empathising with those battling substance abuse.

“I don’t have any comment just now. Let’s see what happens in the next few days,” she was quoted as saying.

Nadia recently completed a counseling placement focusing on addiction issues, had candidly shared her understanding of the challenges faced by individuals and families dealing with addiction.

She expressed her personal connection to the issue, acknowledging the potential impact on any family, including her own.

Nadia’s another brother, Mohammed, who works as an emergency room doctor, is still trapped in Gaza, while the rest of the family managed to escape the war with Israel to Turkey.

Despite calls for a resettlement scheme, the Turkish administration removed Mohammed’s name, leaving him and his 93-year-old grandmother in a precarious situation, reports said.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
UK unemployment remains stable, wage growth sees decline: ONS
Next article
Parliament gears up for battle over Rwanda migrant law

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Parliament gears up for battle over Rwanda migrant law

Headline Story 0
The spotlight returns to Britain’s plan to send migrants...

UK unemployment remains stable, wage growth sees decline: ONS

UK News 0
Official data released on Tuesday (16) indicated that UK...

Man held in India’s Punjab for impersonating girlfriend in exam

News 0
In India’s northwestern state, Punjab a man identified as...

Popular

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc