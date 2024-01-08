1.6 C
London
Monday, January 8, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBangladesh NewsHasina wins fourth straight term
Bangladesh NewsHeadline Story

Hasina wins fourth straight term

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Gujarat riots: India’s top court reverses convicts’ early release

INDIA’s top court ruled Monday (8) that 11 murderers...
Headline Story

Sunak vows tax cuts through welfare reform

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak has outlined his commitment to...
Headline Story

UK police probe fraud in Post Office IT scandal

UK police have announced they are investigating possible fraud...
Bangladesh News

Election day in Bangladesh amid opposition boycott

BANGLADESH was voting Sunday (7) in an election guaranteed...
Headline Story

India’s first sun mission, Aditya-L1 reaches final destination

India’s first solar observation mission, Aditya-L1, on Saturday (6)...

Bangladesh, prime minister Sheikh Hasina clinched her fourth consecutive term, securing an absolute majority for her party.

The election witnessed a low turnout and was boycotted by the main opposition, the country’s poll body on Monday (8).

Her Awami League party has 165 seats out of 224 seats in Sunday’s election with the outcome of the rest of the seats still unannounced, according to unofficial results released the Election Commission said.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who participated in the 2018 polls but stayed away in 2014, boycotted the election after Hasina refused their demands to resign and allow a neutral authority to run the election.

The BNP called a two-day strike nationwide through Sunday, asking people to shun the election.

Hasina has accused the opposition of instigating anti-government protests that have rocked Dhaka since late October and killed at least 14 people.

Bangladeshis largely stayed away from Sunday’s general election, which was marred by violence.

Turnout was about 40% when polls closed, said chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, compared with over 80% in the last election in 2018.

Polls were held for 299 directly elected parliamentary seats with close to 120 million voters choosing from nearly 2,000 contestants.

Election to one seat will be held at a later date after an independent contestant died ahead of the vote due to natural causes.

Hasina, 76, has been credited with turning around Bangladesh’s economy and the key garment industry. But critics accuse her of authoritarianism, human rights violations, crackdowns on free speech and suppression of dissent.

The economy has also slowed sharply since the Russia-Ukraine war pushed up prices of fuel and food imports, forcing Bangladesh to turn last year to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout of $4.7 billion.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Gujarat riots: India’s top court reverses convicts’ early release

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

Gujarat riots: India’s top court reverses convicts’ early release

Headline Story 0
INDIA’s top court ruled Monday (8) that 11 murderers...

Sunak urges Britain to ‘stick to the plan’

UK News 0
Prime minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday (7) called upon...

Popular

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

AR Rahman onboards Ram Charan’s next

Entertainment 0
On the occasion of music maestro AR Rahman’s birthday,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc