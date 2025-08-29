21.2 C
New York
Friday, August 29, 2025
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentGuru Randhawa faces criticism over ‘Azul’ video and court summons for song...
Entertainment

Guru Randhawa faces criticism over ‘Azul’ video and court summons for song lyrics

By: Nayana Ashok

Date:

Indian singer, Guru Randhawa arrives for the green carpet ahead of 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi on June 3, 2022. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Entertainment

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s Ganpati Visarjan goes viral

Highlights: Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were seen at...
Entertainment

“Travis Kelce’s horse ‘Swift Delivery’ to run £2m Kentucky downs race after engagement to Taylor Swift

Highlights: Travis Kelce’s engagement comes as his racehorse, Swift...
Entertainment

Emma Stone says she believes in aliens, credits Carl Sagan at Venice Film Festival

Highlights: Emma Stone says she believes in aliens while...
Entertainment

Kinshuk Sen on Shah Rukh Khan’s words and his debut in ‘DDLJ’ musical

Highlights: Palash Sen’s son Kinshuk Sen stars in Aditya...
Entertainment

Prabhas’ upcoming horror-comedy ‘The Raja Saab’ gets confirmed release date

Highlights: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab will release on January...

Highlights:

  • Guru Randhawa’s Azul video has been criticized for portraying schoolgirls in a sexualized manner

  • Actor Sonam Kapoor and others engaged with posts highlighting the issue

  • A Samrala court has summoned Randhawa over alleged objectionable lyrics in Sirra

  • Randhawa has restricted Instagram comments amid growing criticism

    - Advertisement -

Punjabi pop singer Guru Randhawa is under criticism following the release of his music video Azul, which has been accused of sexualizing schoolgirls. In the video, Randhawa plays a photographer at an all-girls school. The depiction of women dressed in school uniforms has been described by critics as “problematic” and “pornographic.”

The backlash coincides with a separate legal matter. A Samrala court has summoned Randhawa over lyrics in his song Sirra that allegedly promote drug use, adding to the pressure surrounding the artist.

Why is Azul controversial?

Azul, released earlier this month, shows Randhawa arriving to take a class photograph at a girls’ school. The video features female dancers in school uniforms, a creative choice that many viewers say sexualizes minors.

A viral Instagram post alleged that the video compared schoolgirls to alcohol brands. Actor Sonam Kapoor ‘liked’ the post, signaling support for the criticism.

Many online users argued that, while the women in the video are adults, their portrayal as school students sends the wrong message. One comment read, “It’s 2025, and we are still seeing content that romanticises predatory behaviour. Young people are consuming this message online.”

Public and celebrity reaction

The response online has been strongly negative. One user on X wrote, “Objectification of women is not music. Paedophilia is not art.” Others stressed that artists with large audiences should be mindful of the cultural impact of their work.

Some celebrities, including Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan, liked Randhawa’s social media posts celebrating the release of the song. Their engagement drew debate over whether public figures should endorse content without being aware of its context.

Following the criticism, Randhawa restricted comments on his Instagram, a move that has been interpreted as an attempt to control backlash rather than address concerns directly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

The Sirra court case

Separately, Randhawa has been directed to appear in a Samrala court on September 2 over a line in his song Sirra: “Jamia nu gudti ch mildi afeem hai” (Newborns are given opium in their cradle).

Petitioner Rajdeep Singh Mann, represented by advocate Gurvir Singh Dhillon, argued that the lyric disrespects Sikh religious sentiments because the word gudhti holds spiritual importance in Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

This case adds to ongoing scrutiny of Punjabi pop music. In recent years, artists including Honey Singh and Karan Aujla have faced inquiries from the Punjab Women’s Commission over songs considered derogatory or harmful.

Impact on Randhawa’s career

Randhawa, known for songs such as Lahore and High Rated Gabru, is now facing simultaneous controversies. While Azul has been criticized for its portrayal of schoolgirls, Sirra has led to legal proceedings.

The singer has not issued a public statement on either matter. His silence and limited engagement on social media have fueled calls for accountability. Critics argue that as a leading figure in Punjabi and Bollywood music, Randhawa must recognize the influence his work has on youth audiences.

The debates surrounding Azul and Sirra highlight ongoing questions about morality, creative freedom, and accountability in India’s pop music industry.

Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Kinshuk Sen on Shah Rukh Khan’s words and his debut in ‘DDLJ’ musical
Next article
Emma Stone says she believes in aliens, credits Carl Sagan at Venice Film Festival