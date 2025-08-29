Guru Randhawa faces criticism over ‘Azul’ video and court summons for song lyrics

Highlights:

Guru Randhawa’s Azul video has been criticized for portraying schoolgirls in a sexualized manner

Actor Sonam Kapoor and others engaged with posts highlighting the issue

A Samrala court has summoned Randhawa over alleged objectionable lyrics in Sirra

Randhawa has restricted Instagram comments amid growing criticism - Advertisement -

Punjabi pop singer Guru Randhawa is under criticism following the release of his music video Azul, which has been accused of sexualizing schoolgirls. In the video, Randhawa plays a photographer at an all-girls school. The depiction of women dressed in school uniforms has been described by critics as “problematic” and “pornographic.”

The backlash coincides with a separate legal matter. A Samrala court has summoned Randhawa over lyrics in his song Sirra that allegedly promote drug use, adding to the pressure surrounding the artist.

Why is Azul controversial?

Azul, released earlier this month, shows Randhawa arriving to take a class photograph at a girls’ school. The video features female dancers in school uniforms, a creative choice that many viewers say sexualizes minors.

A viral Instagram post alleged that the video compared schoolgirls to alcohol brands. Actor Sonam Kapoor ‘liked’ the post, signaling support for the criticism.

Many online users argued that, while the women in the video are adults, their portrayal as school students sends the wrong message. One comment read, “It’s 2025, and we are still seeing content that romanticises predatory behaviour. Young people are consuming this message online.”

Public and celebrity reaction

The response online has been strongly negative. One user on X wrote, “Objectification of women is not music. Paedophilia is not art.” Others stressed that artists with large audiences should be mindful of the cultural impact of their work.

Some celebrities, including Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan, liked Randhawa’s social media posts celebrating the release of the song. Their engagement drew debate over whether public figures should endorse content without being aware of its context.

Following the criticism, Randhawa restricted comments on his Instagram, a move that has been interpreted as an attempt to control backlash rather than address concerns directly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

The Sirra court case

Separately, Randhawa has been directed to appear in a Samrala court on September 2 over a line in his song Sirra: “Jamia nu gudti ch mildi afeem hai” (Newborns are given opium in their cradle).

Petitioner Rajdeep Singh Mann, represented by advocate Gurvir Singh Dhillon, argued that the lyric disrespects Sikh religious sentiments because the word gudhti holds spiritual importance in Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

This case adds to ongoing scrutiny of Punjabi pop music. In recent years, artists including Honey Singh and Karan Aujla have faced inquiries from the Punjab Women’s Commission over songs considered derogatory or harmful.

Impact on Randhawa’s career

Randhawa, known for songs such as Lahore and High Rated Gabru, is now facing simultaneous controversies. While Azul has been criticized for its portrayal of schoolgirls, Sirra has led to legal proceedings.

The singer has not issued a public statement on either matter. His silence and limited engagement on social media have fueled calls for accountability. Critics argue that as a leading figure in Punjabi and Bollywood music, Randhawa must recognize the influence his work has on youth audiences.

The debates surrounding Azul and Sirra highlight ongoing questions about morality, creative freedom, and accountability in India’s pop music industry.