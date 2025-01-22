Goldman Sachs promotes two Indian Americans to key leadership roles on Wall Street

Goldman Sachs has unveiled significant changes in its leadership team, appointing several executives to top positions across its major business lines. Among the new promotions, two Indian Americans, Anshul Sehgal and Kunal Shah, have been entrusted with pivotal roles, marking a shift in the global banking giant’s leadership structure.

Anshul Sehgal and Kunal Shah have been tapped to oversee Goldman Sachs’ fixed income business alongside Jason Brauth. Additionally, Shah will assume the role of co-CEO of Goldman Sachs International, sharing the position with Anthony Gutman.

Shah’s rapid ascent within the organization is noteworthy. He joined Goldman Sachs as a graduate from the University of Cambridge and became Managing Director at the young age of 27 in 2008, just six years after joining the firm. By 2012, he had made history as the youngest person to be named a partner at the Wall Street institution.

Read about new leadership roles announced by the firm today:

Expressing his sentiments, Shah described his promotion as a “rapid rise,” reflecting his two decades of dedication to the firm.

Although less is publicly known about Anshul Sehgal, Goldman Sachs’ records indicate that he was appointed Managing Director in January 2014 and elevated to Partner in 2018.

Goldman Sachs has revamped its core leadership structure by appointing new executives for equities, fixed income, and banking units. Other key appointments include Erdit Hoxha, Cyril Goddeeris, and Dmitri Potishko, who will lead the equities division. Kim Posnett, Matt McClure, and Anthony Gutman will spearhead the banking unit.

Additionally, Richard Gnodde, who previously led Goldman Sachs International, is stepping down and taking on the role of Vice Chairman at the firm.

The revamped leadership team will also see Sam Morgan and Kevin Kelly managing client coverage for trading. Francois-Xavier de Mallmann, currently Chairman of Investment Banking, will become Chairman of Goldman Sachs EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). The management committee will expand to include new division heads, Will Bousquette (COO of asset and wealth management), Kathleen Connolly (global director of internal audit), and Marie Louise Kirk (chief administrative officer for Asia-Pacific).

Despite the sweeping leadership changes, the appointments have drawn criticism for their lack of gender diversity. While three new female executives were added to the management committee, bringing the total number of women to nine, the proportion of women in the expanded leadership structure has dropped from 25 per cent to 22 per cent.

Bloomberg reported that the restructuring, initiated under CEO David Solomon, aims to shape the bank’s future operations. However, the male-heavy promotions have reignited concerns over the representation of women in senior positions within one of Wall Street’s most prestigious institutions.

These leadership changes reflect Goldman Sachs’ focus on aligning its strategies with a rapidly evolving global financial environment while raising questions about inclusivity at the top.