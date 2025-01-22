-6.4 C
New York
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Subscribe
HomeBusinessGoldman Sachs promotes two Indian Americans to key leadership roles on Wall...
Business

Goldman Sachs promotes two Indian Americans to key leadership roles on Wall Street

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

Goldman Sachs has revamped its core leadership structure by appointing new executives for equities, fixed income, and banking units. (Representative image: iStock)

Related stories

Business

RedNote tops US app store charts as TikTok ban looms

With the threat of a TikTok ban in the...
Business

Indian-American Kevan Parekh becomes CFO steering Apple’s financial future

Indian-origin executive Kevan Parekh has been appointed Chief Financial...
Business

Air India launches non-stop flight between Delhi and Newark

AIR INDIA on Thursday (2) started operating its advanced...
Business

Indian women’s gold holdings surpass combined reserves of top five nations

Gold, deeply entrenched in Indian culture as a symbol...
Business

China retaliates against US chip curbs with key semiconductor export restrictions

Beijing said Tuesday (3) it would restrict exports to...

Goldman Sachs has unveiled significant changes in its leadership team, appointing several executives to top positions across its major business lines. Among the new promotions, two Indian Americans, Anshul Sehgal and Kunal Shah, have been entrusted with pivotal roles, marking a shift in the global banking giant’s leadership structure.

Anshul Sehgal and Kunal Shah have been tapped to oversee Goldman Sachs’ fixed income business alongside Jason Brauth. Additionally, Shah will assume the role of co-CEO of Goldman Sachs International, sharing the position with Anthony Gutman.

Shah’s rapid ascent within the organization is noteworthy. He joined Goldman Sachs as a graduate from the University of Cambridge and became Managing Director at the young age of 27 in 2008, just six years after joining the firm. By 2012, he had made history as the youngest person to be named a partner at the Wall Street institution.

Expressing his sentiments, Shah described his promotion as a “rapid rise,” reflecting his two decades of dedication to the firm.

Although less is publicly known about Anshul Sehgal, Goldman Sachs’ records indicate that he was appointed Managing Director in January 2014 and elevated to Partner in 2018.

- Advertisement -

Goldman Sachs has revamped its core leadership structure by appointing new executives for equities, fixed income, and banking units. Other key appointments include Erdit Hoxha, Cyril Goddeeris, and Dmitri Potishko, who will lead the equities division. Kim Posnett, Matt McClure, and Anthony Gutman will spearhead the banking unit.

Additionally, Richard Gnodde, who previously led Goldman Sachs International, is stepping down and taking on the role of Vice Chairman at the firm.

The revamped leadership team will also see Sam Morgan and Kevin Kelly managing client coverage for trading. Francois-Xavier de Mallmann, currently Chairman of Investment Banking, will become Chairman of Goldman Sachs EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). The management committee will expand to include new division heads, Will Bousquette (COO of asset and wealth management), Kathleen Connolly (global director of internal audit), and Marie Louise Kirk (chief administrative officer for Asia-Pacific).

Despite the sweeping leadership changes, the appointments have drawn criticism for their lack of gender diversity. While three new female executives were added to the management committee, bringing the total number of women to nine, the proportion of women in the expanded leadership structure has dropped from 25 per cent to 22 per cent.

Bloomberg reported that the restructuring, initiated under CEO David Solomon, aims to shape the bank’s future operations. However, the male-heavy promotions have reignited concerns over the representation of women in senior positions within one of Wall Street’s most prestigious institutions.

These leadership changes reflect Goldman Sachs’ focus on aligning its strategies with a rapidly evolving global financial environment while raising questions about inclusivity at the top.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
RedNote tops US app store charts as TikTok ban looms

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Rubio and Jaishankar discuss US-India relations, migration, and skilled worker visas

News 0
In a significant bilateral meeting on January 21, 2025,...

India uses AI for safety at Kumbh Mela

India News 0
The Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious gathering, began...

Gatwick’s second runway bid could undermine Heathrow expansion plans

UK News 0
The debate over UK airport expansion has heated up...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc