Two dead, 19 injured in Fullerton plane crash; experimental aircraft hits warehouse

Tragedy struck Fullerton, California, on Thursday (2) afternoon when an experimental aircraft crashed into the roof of a warehouse near the Fullerton Municipal Airport, killing two people and injuring 19 others. The incident occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Raymer Avenue, adjacent to the airport.

The crash initially sparked a fire inside the structure, which was first reported as a structural fire before it was confirmed to involve a plane. Firefighters quickly responded to battle the flames, evacuating nearby buildings for safety. Video footage captured a large hole in the warehouse roof, identified as a furniture manufacturing facility, with no visible plane wreckage.

First responders rushed to the scene, treating multiple injured individuals. Several ambulances were on standby to transport the victims to area hospitals. According to the Fullerton Police Department, nine people were initially taken to hospitals, while six others received treatment at the scene and were released.

By late afternoon, authorities confirmed that a second fatality had occurred, likely including the pilot, and the total number of injured individuals had risen to 19. During an evening press conference, officials provided their final update, stating that 19 people were injured, though their conditions were not disclosed.

Videos shared on social media and the Citizen App showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site, with firefighters assessing the situation from nearby rooftops and emergency vehicles speeding toward the scene. Police advised motorists to avoid the area, as several roads were closed to facilitate the emergency response.

The Fullerton City Council expressed its gratitude to first responders in a public statement. “Your extraordinary efforts remind us of the strength and resilience of our community,” said Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung. “We are grateful for the strength of our community and the compassion we show one another in times of crisis. Together, we will move forward with resolve, care, and unity.”

The council also pledged support for those impacted by the tragedy, acknowledging the devastating effects on the community.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as an “experimental” type, which is often amateur-built and used for recreational purposes. Despite being non-commercial, these planes require licensing and regular inspections.

This incident is not the first of its kind near the Fullerton Municipal Airport. In November, a small plane crashed into a tree near the airport, narrowly avoiding serious injuries to its occupants.

The investigation into Thursday’s (2) crash is ongoing, with authorities working to determine the cause of the accident. The Fullerton community remains in mourning as it rallies together in the wake of this devastating event.