1.2 C
London
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsFujitsu is sorry and says will compensate subpostmasters
UK News

Fujitsu is sorry and says will compensate subpostmasters

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Sunak’s Rwanda bill clears Commons

In a crucial test of his leadership, prime minister...
UK News

Sabita Thanwani murder: Man gets indefinite hospital order

A Tunisian man who stabbed and killed his 19-year-old...
UK News

Report highlights London’s vulnerability to climate change

LONDON is underprepared for the heatwaves, flooding and rising...
Headline Story

Sunak’s Rwanda bill faces crucial vote following resignations of Tory deputy chairmen

Facing a crucial vote on the Rwanda bill, Rishi...
Headline Story

REVEALED: Asian subpostmasters faced racist abuse and injustice

ASIAN sub postmasters have described the devastating impact of...

FUJITSU has a moral obligation to help compensate UK postmasters wrongly convicted because of a bug in its accounting software, its European director said on Tuesday (16).

Paul Patterson apologised to those affected by the glitches in its Horizon system that saw some 700 local post office managers receive theft and false accounting convictions between 1999 and 2005.

Some were jailed, others went bankrupt and lost their homes or their health. Four people took their own lives and dozens since exonerated died without seeing their names cleared.

“Fujitsu would like to apologise for our part in this appalling miscarriage of justice,” Patterson, who joined the company in 2019, told MPs probing the scandal, which has been called the UK’s biggest miscarriage of justice.

“We were involved from the very start. We did have bugs and errors in the system and we did help the Post Office in their prosecutions of the subpostmasters. For that we are truly sorry.”

Patterson told a parliamentary committee that Fujitsu, which assisted the Post Office in prosecutions using flawed data from the software, had a moral obligation to redress the “travesty”.

“I am personally appalled by the evidence that I have seen and what I saw on the television drama,” he said. “We have a moral obligation,” he added.

“We expect to sit down with government to determine our contribution to that redress.”

Fujitsu – which has headquarters in Tokyo – is one of the world’s largest IT services providers, with annual revenues of around $27 billion (£21.4bn). It provides IT services to multiple UK government departments including the Home Office, foreign and environment ministries.

The government has warned Fujitsu that it will be “held to account” if a public enquiry finds it guilty of wrongdoing. It has set aside £1 billion in compensation for those affected in the case.

Some MPs want billions of dollars of government contracts with Fujitsu to be re-examined in the light of the scandal.

But Post Office’s CEO Nick Read told MPs the scandal was “an extremely complex situation”.

He said he wanted the inquiry to be given “every opportunity” to understand “what exactly happened, who was accountable” and what to do next.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sunak’s Rwanda bill clears Commons

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Rahul Gandhi sets off on national march ahead of India polls

India News 0
THE leader of India’s main Congress opposition party, Rahul...

Sunak’s Rwanda bill clears Commons

UK News 0
In a crucial test of his leadership, prime minister...

India’s Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing MAX jets

Business 0
INDIA’s Akasa Air said on Thursday (18) it has...

Popular

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions

Headline Story 0
MANY Sikhs in the UK have received “threat-to-life” notices...

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc