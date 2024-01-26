9.1 C
London
Friday, January 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryFour Indians drown in ‘worst tragedy in decades’ near Melbourne
Headline Story

Four Indians drown in ‘worst tragedy in decades’ near Melbourne

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Spanish judge clears Aditya Verma of Menorca flight bomb hoax charges

A Spanish judge on Thursday (25) cleared a 19-year-old...
Headline Story

Cambridge targets Silicon Valley status

CAMBRIDGE, the English city renowned for its university, scientific...
Headline Story

Former British Asian Post Office operator alleges racial bias in theft accusations

Kuldeep Kaur Atwal, a former post office operator, has...
Headline Story

India rolls out red carpet for Macron as France eyes trade deals

PRESIDENT Emmanuel Macron arrives as the guest of honour...
Headline Story

Nikki Haley says no to vice presidency

NIKKI HALEY made it clear to New Hampshire voters:...

THREE women and a youth, all Indians, drowned at an unpatrolled beach in Australia in what the officials said Thursday (25) was the worst tragedy in the state of Victoria in decades.

Jagjeet Singh Anand, 23, students Suhani Anand and Kirti Bedi, both 20, and Reema Sondhi, 43, were part of a group of about 10 people who had been enjoying a day out at the at Phillip Island, near Melbourne in Victoria, on Wednesday (24) when the accident took place.

Sondhi, who was visiting her family in Australia, had arrived two weeks earlier. She was the daughter-in-law of industrialist Om Sondhi from Phagwara in India’s Punjab state. Reema’s husband Sanjeev too was part of the group but he survived.

Singh Anand, a Melbourne-based nurse, was a permanent resident in Australia while Suhani Anand and Bedi were on student visas. The three younger victims were all residents of Clyde, a suburb of Melbourne.

All four are believed to be related, news.com.au website reported. A close relative identified and confirmed their names to the Australian media.

Victoria Police eastern region assistant commissioner Karen Nyholm said the victims entered the water near Forrest Caves — close to Cape Woolamai — on the Bass Strait side of the Phillip Island’s south-eastern peninsula.

Off-duty lifeguards surfing nearby rushed to their aid after the group got into difficulty, pulling three people from the water unresponsive.

Life Saving Victoria commander Kane Treloar said lifeguards from Cape Woolamai were called at about 3.40pm on Wednesday and a rescue boat retrieved the fourth person.

Treloar said it was the worst drowning incident the state had seen in decades.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene while one of the 20-year-old women was resuscitated and flown to The Alfred. She died in hospital, police said on Thursday.

The deaths are not deemed suspicious, and the police will compile a report for the coroner, website sbs.com.au said.

The Indian High Commission in Canberra posted on X: “Heartbreaking tragedy in Australia: 4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Phillip Island, Victoria. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

@cgimelbourne team is in touch with friends of the deceased for all necessary assistance @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar,” the High Commission posted.

Philip Green, Australia’s High Commissioner to India and Ambassador to Bhutan, too posted on X about the tragic accident as he said, “We are devastated to hear about the drowning of four Indians off Philip Island in Australia. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, including loved ones and friends, by this tragic news. On behalf of the Australian Govt, we offer our condolences to the family. @HCICanberra @MEAIndia @dfat”

In Phagwara, Vijay Sondhi, Om Sondhi’s elder brother and former councillor, said Reema’s body was not in a condition to be brought back. “It will be cremated there itself,” Vijay said.

Local residents, including Union minister Som Parkash and former Union minister Vijay Sampla visited the bereaved family.

Parkash offered his services for taking up with the Central government the matter of bringing Reema’s body to Phagwara for her last rites, Vijay said.

(PTI)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Spanish judge clears Aditya Verma of Menorca flight bomb hoax charges

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Rahul, Jadeja power India’s lead in first England Test

Cricket 0
KL RAHUL hit 86 and Ravindra Jadeja closed in...

Spanish judge clears Aditya Verma of Menorca flight bomb hoax charges

Headline Story 0
A Spanish judge on Thursday (25) cleared a 19-year-old...

Cambridge targets Silicon Valley status

Headline Story 0
CAMBRIDGE, the English city renowned for its university, scientific...

Popular

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples

Headline Story 0
GARETH THOMAS MP has written to the home secretary...

UK could be heading towards widespread burnout, warns charity

Health 0
The rising number of UK employees needing time away...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc